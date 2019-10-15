Pakistan Takes A Step Forward At This Years Gitex 2019

Startups from Pakistan

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pakistani entrepreneurs featured prominently in the region’s largest technology conference, 39th iteration of GITEX in the United Arab Emirates, which featured entrepreneurs and technology companies from over 140 countries, Magnus Communications provided a platform for 7 Pakistani startups from business sectors of construction, healthcare and robotics to feature at GITEX. Ashraf Kalim , co-founder of Magnus Communications, at the conclusion of the weeklong event stated, “We are extremely proud to be a part of Pakistan’s most prominent and successful exhibit, by any metric, at GITEX. It cannot go without mentioning that this would not have been possible without our new partnership with In5 and the support of the Dubai Internet City (DIC).”Zain Moosa, co-founder, Magnus Communications added, “We took a considerable risk, but we are delighted that it has paid off well. We firmly believe that Pakistan is a source of tremendous entrepreneurial talent and the problems being solved there are shared by over a billion people across the world. We need to double down on ensuring high-potential startups get the needed exposure outside of Pakistan through events like GITEX.”The event featured startups WonderTree and AzaadHealth, who showcased within the prominent Dubai Internet City (DIC) pavilion at the World Trade Center alongside global technology giants Google and Microsoft. Techtree also exhibited at GITEX Future Stars whereas Two Dots Design Studio, Social Champ, Precision Bird and ModulusTech attended the event in pursuit of partnerships and sales.This surely marks a new era of young Pakistani startups getting the global exposure they deserve, and for the world to recognize the immense talent the country has to offer in the technology space.

