FSIS Recall Release 097-2019 Foreign Materials

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2019 – Kenosha Beef International, a Columbus, Ohio establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal shavings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The seasoned beef items were produced on various dates from Sept. 20, 2019 to Oct. 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:







Cases containing eight 5-lb. plastic bags of “TACO BELL SEASONED BEEF Taco and Burrito Filling” with use by dates of “L2 11/4/19” to “L2 11/18/19”.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 10130” on the case. These items were shipped to five distribution centers, and from there shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS on Oct. 12, 2019, that it received three customer complaints.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators. Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dennis Vignieri, President and CEO, Kenosha Beef International, at (262) 859-2272, ext. 1205.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to AskUSDA@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



