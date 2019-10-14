Independent Author & Criminal Justice Expert Elvis Slaughter Offers Two New Manuscripts to Traditional Publishers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building off his success, self-publishing author and speaker Elvis Slaughter plans to release his next two manuscripts Ghost of Holland and Mentally Ill Inmates and Corrections through traditional means, if he can connect with the right publisher.

Author, speaker, and authority on corrections-related issues Elvis Slaughter has built a remarkable reputation as a hard-hitting, honest, and compelling voice. So far, he has released eight books independently, which have been well reviewed and respected. Building off that success, Slaughter recently announced he has finished two new manuscripts, Ghost of Holland and Mentally Ill Inmates and Corrections. Rather than going the independent publishing route, he is shopping to traditional book publishers, movie producers, newspapers, and literary agents with interest.

“I know both of these manuscripts could be self-published and do well, but I am interested in expanding the reach of my work because I know it can deliver value to many people,” commented the highly motivated Slaughter. “I am certain a win-win situation is out there, just waiting to happen.”

Ghost of Holland is fiction set in Mississippi where the hero of the story has his faith, courage, and maybe even his sanity tested when an old apparition from his youth reappears in adulthood. Mentally Ill Inmates and Corrections is nonfiction and puts forward Slaughter’s vast experience in criminal justice and corrections, which includes working at one of the largest and dangerous penal systems in the country. The book looks at and suggests how the corrections system can be reworked to better handle mentally ill prisoners who today often put staff in great danger and in hostile and abusive work environments.

Slaughter looks forward to hearing from qualified, interested publishers and other professionals to discuss a possible working relationship for either of or both his new works.

For more information, Elvis Slaughter can be contacted at 708-365-9510, eslaugh108@aol.com, and https://worldpresspublishing.org/home.



