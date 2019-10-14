Manufacturer Super Brush Will Exhibit Their Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis from Oct 23-24

Super Brush LLC

With our extensive experience in swab development, Super Brush has the expertise to design foam swabs to meet specific kit, package or application requirements.” — Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. 5,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

“With our extensive experience in swab development, Super Brush has the expertise to design foam swabs to meet specific kit, package or application requirements,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “Our swabs are engineered without adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.”

The Super Brush team will be available at Booth #1649 to answer any questions about their products - you can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam cleaning swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com.

About Super Brush LLC

For over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing and industries.





