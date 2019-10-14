Issued by Super Brush LLC

Manufacturer Super Brush Will Exhibit Their Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis from Oct 23-24

Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis.

With our extensive experience in swab development, Super Brush has the expertise to design foam swabs to meet specific kit, package or application requirements.”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event. 5,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in biocompatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

“With our extensive experience in swab development, Super Brush has the expertise to design foam swabs to meet specific kit, package or application requirements,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “Our swabs are engineered without adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.”

The Super Brush team will be available at Booth #1649 to answer any questions about their products - you can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam cleaning swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com.

About Super Brush LLC

For over 65 years, Super Brush LLC has been designing and manufacturing over 3,000 sizes and styles of USA-made foam probes, applicators, and swabs for aviation and aerospace, automotive, cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian, additive manufacturing and industries.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
Share This Story
Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center

Super Brush LLC will be at Booth #1649 in the Minneapolis Convention Center

Company Details
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield
01151 , Massachusetts
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Manufacturer Super Brush Will Exhibit Their Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis from Oct 23-24
Foam swab manufacturer Super Brush will exhibit in booth #229 at Medical Technology Ireland September 25-26 in Galway
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Booth #4407
View All Stories From This Author