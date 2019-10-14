Author Wins Award for Calling-out Demi-God as a Wrongfully Celebrated Clear-cutter

Kam Karem Says, "Gilgamesh is the anti-hero for our times He obtained fame by destroying The Cedar Forest."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The burning of the rain forest in Brazil and out of control wild fires in California has spotlighted the impact of trees on climate change and global warming. These are not, however, only recent problems. A children’s book author blames a value system dating back over 4000 years to an ancient Sumerian King - Gilgamesh. In the celebrated poem, The Epic of Gilgamesh, Gilgamesh, a reputed demi-god, killed Humbaba, the protector of the famous Lebanese Cedar Forest, and then chopped down all the trees. Author Kam Karem has published a fiction book written from the perspective of Humbaba’s descendants and just today it garnished its third award.In Ranger Nader & The Sunstruck Phantom , Ranger thinks he’s an ordinary 9th grader. Then he inherits a magic ax and learns he’s the new Guardian of the Forest, and, even more of a stunner, a demigod in training. Eons ago, another demigod, Gilgamesh—yes, THE Gilgamesh from The Epic of Gilgamesh—used the axe to clear the Forest, causing a Great Flood. Now, the evil king has returned to finish what he started. With the help of his sister and the axe of course, Ranger has to stop him.According to Karem, one of the story’s underlying motifs is the constant struggle and tension between the consumers and protectors of our planet’s finite resources. “Gilgamesh is the anti-hero for our times. He sought and obtained fame for his destruction of the tremendous Cedar Forest, causing a great flood. Today, there are those who emulate him in their unfettered use and abuse of irreplaceable resources such as forests, rivers and the ocean.”The story has resonated with book critics, awards panels, and readers of all ages. Just today, the Independent Author Network announced that Ranger Nader & The Sunstruck Phantom, is a winner in the prestigious 2019 IAN Book of the Year Awards . The IAN is an international contest open to all authors with 40 fiction and non-fiction categories. As per IAN: “When judging completed, Ranger Nader & The Sunstruck Phantom was selected as a finalist in one category: “Young Adult/Teen/New Adult.” You can read more about the IAN here: https://www.independentauthornetwork.com/2019-botya-winners.html . The book was also a finalist in the 2019 National Indie Excellence Award and was Long Listed by the 2019 Green Earth Book Awards. You can read more about all these awards here: For the NIEA go here - https://www.indieexcellence.com/13th-annual-finalists and for the Green Earth Book Awards go here - https://tinyurl.com/y5oxq29v Ranger Nader & The Sunstruck Phantom is book appropriate for children ten years and older. It’s on sale now at Amazon at https://amzn.to/2yMX15A . You can read more about Kam Karem at http://www.amazon.com/author/kamkarem For more information about Lebanon’s Reforestation efforts, see: https://www.lri-lb.org/home . To contribute to the reforestation effort by paying to plant a tree or a family of trees, go here: https://www.lri-lb.org/contribution-packages



