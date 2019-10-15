$10,000 Reward Announced for Jimi Hendrix Merriweather Post Pavilion 8/16/68 Concert Poster by Psychedelic Art Exchange

A $10,000 Reward Is Offered For This Jimi Hendrix Merriweather Post Pavilion 8/16/1968 Concert Poster

Nationwide search for vintage Jimi Hendrix concert posters offer record prices.

We’re hoping our record breaking $10,000 reward for this popular Hendrix poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.” — Glen Trosch

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $10,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic Jimi Hendrix Merriweather Post Pavilion concert poster. The poster was created to advertise a single performance by Jimi Hendrix on August 16, 1968.

“The market for vintage concert posters is starting to heat up, so we decided to launch a nationwide search for vintage Jimi Hendrix concert posters,” explains Glen Trosch, President of Psychedelic Art Exchange. “We’re hoping our record breaking $10,000 reward for this popular Hendrix poster pulls one or two out of the woodwork. Any condition and any quantity will be accepted.”

If you have a Jimi Hendrix Merriweather Post Pavilion 8/16/68 concert poster, or any other vintage Hendrix concert poster you wish to sell, you can claim the record prices being offered in this nationwide search.

For example, Psychedelic Art Exchange is offering a $8,000 reward for any Jimi Hendrix 8/17/68 Atlanta Municipal Auditorium, and an $8,000 reward for any Jimi Hendrix Sicks Stadium 7/26/70 concert poster. To get top dollar for your vintage Jimi Hendrix concert poster, call Scott Tilson at 435-659-1660 or email Scott@ConcertPosterGallery.com.

Psychedelic Art Exchange is the leading auction house-website to buy, sell, and learn about vintage concert posters. PAE maintains offices in Maryland, California, and Utah. A free Collectors Guide to Vintage Concert Posters, and searchable archive of past auction records with prices realized, descriptions, and enlargeable photos is available at ConcertPosterGallery.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.