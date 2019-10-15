OohLaLaLetters Releases Moon Dust Collection

OohLaLaLetters Invites You to Capture the Moon Dust OohLaLaLetters' signature watercolor style and best selling notepad Watercolor art print with quote, available online at OohLaLaLetters

Highly anticipated new collection captures OohLaLaLetters’ trademark watercolor style and adds an out of this world twist.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lena Lapshin from OohLaLaLetters is releasing her brand new Moon Dust Collection, and fans are delirious with anticipation. Each collection piece will be individually handcrafted by the designer herself, and the creations are out of this world. The Moon Dust Collection will be released on October 21, 2019.OohLaLaLetters is known for providing stationery connoisseurs with imaginative styles that stand out among the stationery community.This time around, Lena has created an entire product line of note cards, notebooks, and art prints with a central theme and color palette. The new Moon Dust Collection is scheduled to go live on October 21, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website oohlalaletters.etsy.com where the limited designs are projected to sell out by the end of the season.Each set of designer note cards has been conceived to emulate the vivid colors of the cosmos. The dreamy nature of the artwork will make stationery fans feel as though they were just a little part of the magic.Several products come in violet, aqua, and rose hues to capitalize on today’s trends.Art prints are produced on premium, eco-friendly, bright white paper which means modern home decorators will be able to proudly display their cherished wall art pieces.Lena’s collection also includes gift sets ready to give for the holiday season.Each individual collection piece has its own name. A few examples are:• Constellation Cosmos Print• Interstellar Star Map• Solar Wind Notebook• Milky Way Note Cards• Cotton Candy Galaxy NotebookThe Moon Dust Collection ranges in price from $6.95 to 64.95.Lena is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting and the OohLaLaLetters community is over the moon.CONTACT INFOFor more information about the Moon Dust Collection or for an interview with Lena, please write to oohlalaletters@outlook.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.FOOTERAbout OohLaLaLettersLena started designing stationery as a means to satisfy her ever growing love of beautiful and unique paper products. When she couldn’t find the bold designs she sought after, she decided to create them herself. Out of the woodwork came the signature OohLaLaLetters style that has been subsequently coveted by Lena’s biggest fans. After years of creating stationery by hand, Lena’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the stationery industry. Thus far, OohLaLaLetters has been the stationery community’s cult secret and its followers have been privy to the company’s most sensational designs. Calling themselves the OohLaLaLetters Society, these lucky followers have tasted products that are truly imaginative, daring, and decidedly offbeat. The company’s slogan, “That’s so you,” caters to the idea that OohLaLaLetters’ fresh designs are certainly not for everybody. But, if you’ve got a flare for the dramatic, OohLaLaLetters’ underground society may be just what you’ve been looking for.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.