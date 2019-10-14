Nye & Company's Wednesday, October 30th Estate Treasures Auction in Bloomfield, N.J., features items for every taste

Fine art will feature two superb works by Julian Onderdonk (Texas/New York, 1882-1922) an Impressionist artist who is often called “the father of Texas painting”. One is shown here. Late 17th/early 18th century figured maple and birchwood ball foot chest of drawers, probably crafted in Newport, Rhode Island. The chest appears to retain its original ball feet. Seagull chair and ottoman by Gosta Berg and Stenerik Eriksson for Fritz Hansen. Rare and attractive Breguet stainless steel triple calendar wristwatch with moon phases and champagne dial, one of a handful of similar watches with these features from the early 1950s. Part III of the Myrna and Bernard Posner collection of silver and objets de vertu will feature silver items from across all time periods, to include this lovely Tiffany & Company clock.

The pre-Halloween auction will have plenty of treats. “The trick will be to get your bids in before it’s too late,” said Nye & Company spokesman Andrew Holter.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for Halloween, Nye & Company’s Wednesday, October 30th Estate Treasures Auction will have plenty of treats. “The trick will be to get your bids in before it’s too late,” said Nye & Company spokesman Andrew Holter. “The sale features items for just about everybody and every taste, whether it be traditional or modern. This auction’s got it all.”The sale will be held online as well as in the Nye & Company gallery at 20 Beach Street in Bloomfield, starting at 10 am Eastern time. The catalog will be available for preview, from October 18th-30th, on the Nye & Company website ( www.nyeandcompany.com ) and via the platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.For those who like sparkling objects, there are approximately 30 pieces of fine jewelry from a prominent New Jersey estate, including two large carat solitaire diamond rings. Coming from another collector is a rare and attractive Breguet stainless steel triple calendar wristwatch with moon phases and champagne dial. The watch is one of a handful of similar watches with these features from the early 1950s.Also offered will be Part III of the Myrna and Bernard Posner collection of silver and objets de vertu. Highlights include a large selection Chinese, Indian and Persian figural pieces of silver, as well as more traditional English and American works. The Posners’ silver collection consisted of objects that crossed all time periods and varied from decorative objects to more utilitarian pieces.The decorative arts and furniture categories start in the late 17th and early 18th century with a terrific figured maple and birchwood ball foot chest of drawers, probably crafted in Newport, Rhode Island. The chest appears to retain its original ball feet which is a remarkable survival.Also being featured is a terrific early 18th century hutch chair table coming from the well-known collection of the estate of Eric Martin Wunsch. Mr. Wunsch was an early and highly respected collector of early American furniture, silver and Old Master Paintings. Also from the Wunsch collection are a few rare cast iron firebacks and stove plates from Pennsylvania and New York.Additional highlights include a pair of Bennington flint glazed lions formerly in the collection of Claire and Hugh Vanderbilt, Sr.; a pair of paint-decorated tole wall sconces with original candle snuffer; an 1806 stoneware flask from John Crolius (N.Y., 1733-1812); and a paint-decorated fireboard depicting a coastal whaling scene, probably done in Massachusetts in the 19th century.Items made and designed in the 20th century will include a pair of Art Deco andirons designed by Jacques Adnet, while fans of Mid-Century Modern pieces will be treated to a Hans Wegner oak hammock chaise lounge; a set of eight 1950s dining chairs designed by Eero Saarinen for Knoll; and a seagull chair and ottoman by Gosta Berg and Stenerik Eriksson for Fritz Hansen.Wonderful fine art will feature two superb works by Julian Onderdonk (Texas/New York, 1882-1922) and two fantastic Impressionist Paris street scenes by Antoine Blanchard (French, 1910-1988). Onderedonk was an Impressionist artist who is often called “the father of Texas painting”. Blanchard (born Marcel Masson) was an enormously popular painter of Parisian streetscapes.Nye & Company Auctioneers recently launched its new updated website (nyeandcompany.com). It allows clients to bid directly on the site, simplifying and streamlining the process. The site also offers more access to the bidders, with online forms and pre-formatted inquiry forms. Of course, clients are still able to use the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. The full catalog can be viewed now, on the new website. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.In-person gallery previews will be held weekdays from 10 am to 4 pm Eastern; and on Sunday, October 27th, from 12 noon to 4 pm. Folks can bid in person, by phone, in absentia and online.John Nye had a long and fruitful career at Sotheby’s before he and his wife, Kathleen, acquired Dawson’s in 2003 and started Dawson & Nye. With the move to Bloomfield seven years later, they renamed the business to Nye & Company (Auctioneers, Appraisers, Antiques). The firm is nationwide, but the vast bulk of the business comes from trusts and estates in the tri-state area.For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Estate Treasures Auction slated for Wednesday, October 30th, visit www.nyeandcompany.com . The color catalog can be viewed starting October 18th at nyeandcompany.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.# # # #



