Liz Carter & Team Realty Wins Fifth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award

Katy-based real estate team earns its fifth straight Pulse Award by providing excellent customer service.

KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liz Carter & Team Realty, Inc. has just received its fifth consecutive Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award for providing an outstanding experience to home sellers and buyers.

The real estate experts at Liz Carter & Team Realty all know Katy and the surrounding areas thanks to decades of experience in the local real estate market. The company is a third-generation, family-run business that is focused on helping homeowners in the region buy and sell.

The team attributes this to treating each and every client as if they are the most important and only one client. They want all their clients to know they are each very important and their business is valued.

“Everyone’s needs and circumstances are different, so we make a true effort to listen to and get to know each client and what their priorities are,” says Broker-Owner Sandie Acord, who started her real estate career in 1999 with her Great Aunt Liz Carter as her mentor. Sandie took over the family business when Liz retired. “Clients are usually already on a first-name basis with all our team, so when they walk in to our office they’re greeted with warm smiles and feel right at home.”

Selling or buying a home in today’s market can be stressful and overwhelming. Now more than ever, it’s imperative to have a local expert, such as Liz Carter’s Team, to represent you and your best interest. When you buy or sell a home with Liz Carter’s Team, you’ll rest assured knowing you have the very best group of strong, competent women in your corner who all have your back. They’ll be there with you through the entire process and then celebrating with you at the closing table!

“Here at Liz Carter & Team Realty we understand that your house is more than just a piece of real estate — it’s the place your family calls home, it’s your investment for your future, it’s your slice of the American pie and so much more,” says Acord. “When our buyers are ready to search for their new dream home we strive to ensure that the process and experience is seamless, enjoyable and hassle free!”

Each team member has a role to play in ensuring clients receive the best service. “The real estate business is extremely complex and includes so much more than just placing a sign in a yard or opening a door for someone. Real estate transactions are multifaceted and no two are ever the same, so having a team with the knowledge, skill and experience to back it all up, is critical.”

Liz Carter & Team’s five consecutive Pulse Awards are evidence of its satisfied customers.

“Highly, highly, highly recommend Sandie Acord and the Liz Carter Team!” says Frank & Penn. “Sold my home in two days and we received full price! Sandie gave us very honest and thorough advice in preparing our home for sale and she was dead on correct. She knows what she's doing! Very professional. Her entire team made this sale one of the easiest and most stress-free events I've ever experienced. Thank you all, again.”

“My wife and I recently found our perfect house with the help of Liz Carter & Team,” says Timothy Neal. “We can't say enough good words about our agent, Cheryl. She is beyond professional, having taken all of our meticulous requirements into consideration to guide us towards selecting that perfect home. Once we found the place she worked tirelessly (late at night/early morning) to make sure that we could get in a comprehensive offer before other interested potential buyers. Highly recommend Cheryl and all of the Liz Carter Team.”

“Sandie was our agent and made our first-time home-buying experience such a smooth one,” says Sonia K. “She always made herself available and went above and beyond what she needed to in order to help walk me through my thoughts and fears of being a first-time homeowner. We have and will continue to refer our friends and family to her.”

Pulse of the City News is committed to finding and honoring those companies in the building and construction, real estate and trades industries, such as Liz Carter & Team Realty, which have provided an excellent experience for their customers. The Pulse research team analyzes research and information gathered from many sources, including online business and consumer reviews, blogs, social media, business-rating services, and other credible sources, and determines a yearly rating for each company. Companies that receive the highest possible rating of 4 to 5 stars earn the Pulse Award.

About Liz Carter & Team Realty, Inc.

Liz Carter & Team Realty is located at 21949-D Katy Freeway in Katy, Texas. For more information, call 281-391-7653 or go online to www.lizcarter.com. Visit the agency on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lizcarterteam and visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/the-liz-carter-team-katy-tx.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service. Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.





