Killing Suicide 13 Reasons Why Not To Kill Yourself Your Life Is Worth Saving
First-of-its-kind Anti-Suicide note from Lisa Hanson, "13 Reasons Why Not To Kill Yourself" Reaches into the hearts of the reader. Your life is worth saving.
The book is coming at the best possible time, considering the increasing incidence of teen suicide and even ministers who are walking away from faith and killing themselves. Lisa's own personal battles against rejection and depression coupled with her experience with youth and others she ministers have allowed her to share a powerful message and to speak truth into their lives.
The book is relatively new on Amazon but has continued to garner reviews from different readers and is set for a FREE promotion on October 12 and 13. "This book is a must to be read and shared. Lisa's writings are so uplifting and enlightening!" said Marcie Peterson.
"13 Reasons Why Not To Kill Yourself" is currently available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YDX5Y59/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_U_x_CfjPDbMPVJ00Q for readers worldwide.
For more information about the book and other projects from Lisa as well as to invite her to speak at events, please visit – https://youthspeaker.wixsite.com/lisahansonministries. Lisa Hanson is also available on Facebook (http://www.Facebook.com/LisaHansonMinistires), where she minsters regularly.
About Lisa Cash Hanson
Lisa Cash Hanson is an evangelist, a worship leader, author, entrepreneur, inventor, wife, and mother. Over the years, Lisa has directed gospel crusades in one of the hardest-hit cities in the nation, worked with youth, prison ministries, women's ministry, and more. Lisa has also appeared on national television stations and ministers to the hurting. She is also available to speak at churches, retreats, and youth conferences and has been featured on numerous publications, including Yahoo, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, and Steve Harvey.
13 Reasons Why Not To Kill Yourself An Anti- Suicide Note For Suicide Prevention By Evangelist Lisa Hanson
