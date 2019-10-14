Heparin Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Global Heparin Market Analysis (By Application, Technology, Region And Company) And Forecast To 2025

Heparin is a highly sulfated glycosaminoglycan, which is widely sued as an injectable anticoagulant. It has the highest negative charge density from any known biological molecule. Heparin can be used for the formation of an inner anticoagulant surface, on several experimental and medical devices like renal dialysis machine as well as test tubes. Heparin API is an anticoagulant which aid in the prevention and formation of blood clots. Owing to the acceleration in the pace of life and advancing aging population, the global morbidity and mortality rate is skyrocketing. This is supplementing the heparin market growth.

Further, increasing prevalence of accidents and surgeries is anticipated to be one of the primary drivers in the global heparin market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism and cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Raw materials used to produce Heparin API include porcine intestine, bovine intestine, and bovine lung. China is observed to supply the largest raw materials in the world, owing to the country’s dominant hold on the global pig slaughter market. A high demand for anticoagulants is anticipated to boost the global heparin market. Further, higher healthcare expenditure and snowballing level of awareness among patient population is also providing traction to the global heparin market.

Global Heparin market size will increase to 1290 Million US$ by 2025, from 990 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heparin.

Market Segmentation

The heparin market has been analyzed segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the segmentation of the heparin market includes heparin sodium and heparin calcium. The heparin sodium segment spearheaded the heparin market during the forecast period. However, the segment is estimated to take on a deescalating trend through the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the segmentation for heparin market includes low molecular weight, unfractionated heparin, and ultra-low molecular weight. Among these segments, the low molecular weight segment held the foremost share of the heparin market. This segment is also expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as per the latest report.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The segmentation of the global heparin market has been carried out for the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these geographical segments, the market is led by Europe owing to the region’s largest consumption levels of heparin at the beginning of the forecast period. Within North America, the US is assessed to lead the country-specific market for heparin through the review period. Globally, the US is estimated to account for the second-largest market share, following Europe.

North America is anticipated to gain sizeable growth during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of sports injuries and cardiovascular disorders. Moreover, higher healthcare expenditure and proliferation in patient awareness, coupled with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in North America is also contributing to the region’s significant ascension.

Asia Pacific is estimated to accrue substantial growth during the review period. This can be owed to the constant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, presence of untapped opportunities, rising initiatives, and economic development of several countries residing in the region.

Industry Update

Sept 2019: Meitheal Pharmaceuticals recently announced the launch of Heparin Sodium Injection in the US.

