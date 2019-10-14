Dimethyl Ether Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Dimethyl Ether Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

Dimethyl ether refers to a clean source of energy which can be fabricated from natural gas, biomass, as well as coal. It generates zero sulfur oxide or sooth when combusted. Dimethyl ether has a very minuscule environmental impact and is in a gaseous state at very low temperatures. However, it can be changed to a liquid state at moderate pressure or cooling. Such easy liquefication makes dimethyl ether easy to store and to transport.

DME has a wide scope of application in several sectors including power generation, domestic household, and automotive motors. The popularity of dimethyl ether as a source of energy can be accredited to its supreme physical, chemical, and storage properties. The production of dimethyl ether as fuel is upscaling owing to a rising shift from LPG towards DME. It can be used as a fuel for diesel engines and fuel for gas turbines which is anticipated to drive the demand for dimethyl ether.

Snowballing growth noted in several end-user industries such as oil and gas, which are some of the prominent consumers of dimethyl ether, are anticipated to fuel the demand for the same in the global market. owing to the non-toxicity and easy liquefaction properties, DME can be used as a substitute for transportation fuel, power plant fuel, as well as raw material for chemical products.

Key Players

Some well-established players in the global DME market include Kaiyue, Jiutai Group, Lanhua Sci-tech, Biocause Pharmaceutical, Shenhua Ningxia Coal, Yuhuang Chemical, Henan Kaixiang, Shell, Fuel DME Production, Akzo Nobel, Chemours(DuPont), Grillo-Werke AG, and Oberon Fuels.

Market Segmentation

The global dimethyl ether market is studied for several segments to arrive at accurate and insightful analysis. Such segmentation is done on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the global dimethyl ether market is segmented into direct synthesis and indirect synthesis. Based on application, the global dimethyl ether market is segmented into LPG blending, aerosol propellant, and transportation fuel.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global dimethyl ether (DME) market is studied for the regional segments of Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to upscale at the fastest pace, among all other regional segments, over the forecast period. This growth is due to the mounting paints and coatings and household fuel demands in the region. India and China are anticipated to lead the country-specific markets for the same over the forecast period. China is expected to be the largest manufacturer of dimethyl ether market.

Europe is estimated to hold a relatively smaller share of the global dimethyl ether market. Germany, the UK, and Italy are anticipated to spearhead the country-specific market for DME through the review period. Growth in the regional market can be accredited to the upscaling demand of dimethyl ether by end-user industries such as automotive and paints & coatings.

North America is estimated to upscale at a significant rate over the forecast period. Within the region, the US is expected to hold a prominent share of the dimethyl ether market.

