NEW GENTLE CRIME SERIES SET IN MALLORCA BUCKS THE TREND WITH A BALANCED, HAPPY, FEMALE SLEUTH

The Devil's Horn front cover Anna Nicholas, the author with the British Consul General & William Graves, son of famed writer Robert Graves at her launch

PALMA, MALLORCA, SPAIN, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Devil's Horn, the first in a gentle crime series by Anna Nicholas , the most prolific author writing about Mallorca today, introduces 33-year-old Isabel Flores Montserrat, an eccentric, fearless, lateral thinking sleuth who keeps a pet ferret and is addicted to sunflower seeds, Chupa Chup lollies ­ and calories.Unlike many female leads in popular British crime fiction today, Isabel is happy and balanced. She loves her family and community, and her pampered hens. Best of all, she doesn't have any hang-ups. She lives in a mountain village in the idyllic northwest of Mallorca and indulges in good food and wine and goes swimming in the Mediterranean Sea at 6am every morning. Isabel eschews diets, self pity and doesn't suffer fools. She's not interested in fashion, time, social media or trending. Isabel's world is all about the good life and living for the moment.A former detective, Isabel has turned her back on her old life, to run her widowed mother's ailing rentals agency in rural Mallorca. Suddenly her sunny, laid-back existence is turned upside down with the abduction of a young British girl from a popular tourist beach, murder of an elderly man in her village and emergence of a dangerous drug cartel. The National Police come knocking on Isabel's door for help. What's a girl to do?Racing against the clock, Isabel and her potential love interest, Chief Inspector Tolo Cabot, join forces to uncover a web of crime and restore peace to the island once more.Following the success of her current travel series of six titles set in Mallorca, Anna Nicholas was the first Briton to be awarded the Siurell de Plata by the Balearic regional government for promotion of cultural values.The second in the series, Heart of Stone, will be published in September 2020.Price: £9.99 | Paperback |Publication date: 7, October 2019 | Publisher: Burro Books Ltd. ISBN:978-1-9996618-4-7 | Category: Crime/Fiction | Distributor: TurnaroundPublisher Services.- ENDS -Note to editorsBiographical details:A freelance journalist and inveterate traveller, Anna has lived with her family In Soller, northwest Mallorca, for 19 years. Together with Alison, an English chum, Anna is on a mission to be the first women to climb all the island's 54 Tramuntana peaks over 1000m, and as of October 2019 has completed 39 of them. Anna is a fellow of The Royal Geographical Society and has taken part in many tough global humanitarian expeditions with her British veteran explorer friend, Colonel John Blashford-Snell, CBE, and runs an international marathon annually for her favourite causes. She handled events for the late Princess Diana while a rookie press officer a the national charity, Help the Aged, and once organised an expedition to carry a grand piano up the Amazon with John Blashford-Snell which became the subject of A Grand Adventure, a BBC2 TV documentary.For further information and interview/editorial/review copy requests, please contact:Spain:Alan Stewart | +34 660 38 47 43 | info@ burrobooks .co.ukUK: Maggie Tyler |+44 7774 811 633 | maggie@wtg3.co.uk



