Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Drones Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned Aerial vehicles, also referred to as UAVs is basically an aircraft devoid of a human pilot. It can be simply categorized as a vehicle or aircraft without a human controller. UAVs are considered as one of the segments of the aircraft systems without humans, which also includes field-based controller, including UAV, and a system that establishes communication between the two.

The report provides a complete analysis of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle or UAV market. At the same time studying the present prospects, it also goes back into the past for a broader analysis. The factors like lowering cost, advanced technologies, and above all, increasing demand, are said to be the reasons behind the significant boost of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market across the globe.

The report also identifies the fields where it is greatly used or simply the areas which involve the greater application of these products. Starting from photography to horticulture, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle holds usefulness in various sectors. The report analyses the driving factors for the market in the present scenario, and at the same time, speculates their status after a few years. To be specific, the report makes a forecast of the market until the year 2023.

UAVs in modern times has enriched significantly due to the simplicity of operation. Credit should b given to the advancing technology as well. The class of technology used with the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle segment is indeed way advanced in present times in comparison with the past. This has made these products way lot user-friendly. Not just the cost of product in total, but the cost of spare parts has significantly lowered as well, which is a key reason behind the growth of the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report :

Northrop Grumman (US)

DJI (China)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US)

Parrot (France)

Thales (France)

3DR (US)

Boeing (US)

PrecisionHawk (US)

Lockheed Martin (US)

Textron (US)

AeroVironment (US)

Segment:

The market of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle can be segmented in terms of applications. In this context, it has a wide variety of applications, ranging from photography, horticulture, healthcare sectors, Geo positioning systems, meteorological systems, nuclear sectors, chemical sectors, and biological sectors. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market can also be segmented in terms of its usage in the public sectors. Starting from the media, transport, to oil and gas sectors, the market is spread everywhere. Apart from these, the market can also be segmented in terms of business networks or sales channels. The report in this context figures out the key players, which include names like Parrot SA, Textron Inc., Inc. (GA-ASI), Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Aeronautics Ltd., etc.

Regional analysis:

North America is the leading nation when it comes to the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market. It has an equally promising market in Asian markets as well, which mostly revolves round Indian, Chinese, and Japanese markets. Apart from these, the demand for these products is growing in Middle East markets as well.

News from the industry:

Army Technology publishes a report on Corsair, also called as Korsar, which is an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV system. It was made by the Luch Design Bureau, which is considered a part of Roselektronika. It is here to mention that the initial prototype of the unmanned aircraft was showcased at the Army 2015 International Military-Technical Forum.

