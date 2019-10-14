Direct Action Solenoid Valve Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Direct Action Solenoid Valve Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Direct Action Solenoid Valve Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Direct Action Solenoid Valve Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Direct Action Solenoid Valve Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Direct Action Solenoid Valve market. This report focused on Direct Action Solenoid Valve market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Direct Action Solenoid Valve Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Direct Action Solenoid Valve industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Direct Action Solenoid Valve industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Direct Action Solenoid Valve types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Direct Action Solenoid Valve industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Direct Action Solenoid Valve business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

A. u. K. M?ller

AIGNEP

Airtac Automatic Industrial

ASCO Numatics Sirai Srl

AUTOMAX

B?RKERT FLUID CONTROL SYSTEMS

CAMOZZI

FABCO-AIR

FLUID TEAM Automationstechnik GmbH

Gevax Flow Control Systems

Humphrey Products

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3817414-global-direct-action-solenoid-valve-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

Market Overview

Direct action solenoid valves are common, however, it’s important to see how they work. Control units that can be either energized or de-energized to allow fluid to flow through them or to restrict the fluid flow are called solenoid valves. The actuator is in the form of an electromagnet which when energized electrically builds up a magnetic field. This field then pulls a plunger or an armature against the action of the spring letting liquid flow through it. When the liquid flow has to be stopped the supply of electricity to the electromagnet is cut off thereby de-energizing it. Once this process occurs the armature or the plunger returns to its original position by the spring action.

Direct action solenoid valves are one of the most common types of solenoid valves and as such follow a simple working principle. A diaphragm is absent in these types of valves and they normally remain shut even if no pressure is applied which is in direct contrast to a pilot operated valve. Each direct action valve has a few components similar to each other which are a valve body cover, valve body with the seat, a closing spring and a coil.

The report published on direct action solenoid valves profiles the key manufacturers in the business along with the various products and services offered by them. Business data for the key manufacturers which includes the margins, cost, price, volume, sales revenue and capacities of each of them is covered in detail and presented in the report. The market size for each of the different types of valves available is analyzed thoroughly and the forecast is also presented in the report. An overview of the prices of the different types according to manufacturers is included.

Market Segmentation

The global direct action solenoid valves market can be divided into different market areas based on the major types of solenoid valves offered in the market and the various industries that use direct action solenoid valves.

Market split according to types: Depending on the various types of direct action solenoid valves currently sold in the market they can be categorized into:

• 2 Position 2 Way Valve

• 2 Position 3 Way Valve

• 2 Position 4 Way Valve

• 2 Position 5 Way Valve

Market split according to applications: Various industries that use solenoid valves are differentiated based on the categories given below:

• Production Equipment

• Water Plant

• Steam Pipe

• Natural Gas Pipe

• Chemical Equipment

• Others

Regional Overview

The global direct action solenoid valve market can be divided into different categories based on the regions of the world in which they are located. The major regions that the global market is divided into are the Middle East, Africa, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. The scope of the global market in these various regions around the world has been analyzed and is presented in the report. The market size and the annual growth rate of the market have been analyzed from the year 2013 to the year 2018. The market shares for the year 2019 to the year 2025 have been forecast.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview .

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 ConclusionFig Global Direct Action Solenoid Valve Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3817414-global-direct-action-solenoid-valve-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.