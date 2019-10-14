Global Commercial Real Estate Market 2019: Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast-2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate is a favored investment option, both for its long-term value and ability to generate greater returns. In the last few decades, commercial real estate has provided many opportunities for investment as with its greater capital availability and pricing.

The commercial real estate is among the top tangible measures to determine the health of any region. The constantly changing landscapes affect the growth of the commercial sector. Major corporations, like Apple or Google buying/leasing commercial space in a region is indicative of the company's expansion or retraction in that region, thus affecting the overall commercial real estate market.

Investing in the stock market and REITs or REOCs can bring in capital for the development of commercial real estate. Mortgage-backed securities are another finance option to increase development.

Regional GDP, business, and commercial construction activities are the driving factors in the growth of the market. A slow-growing economy affects the real estate, but the effects on individual segments are varied. For instance, the hospitality sector will see more decline during economic sluggishness than office spaces. Such places have long-term leases and hence, are secured. Further, hotel occupancies are of short duration, and the return on investment may result in losses.



Key players:

PulteHomes

Horton

Lennar

Evergrande

Vanke

Country Garden

Poly

SUNAC

LongFor

Greenland

R&F

CR Land

Green Town

Agile

Wanda

Hongsin

Segmentation

The commercial real estate market can be segmented by product types.

Retail, office, industrial, and multifamily are the primary contributors to the global market. Of these, office spaces are the most in-demand since office-based jobs account for more than 39% of the total job market. This trend is predicted to remain upward in the forecast period.

Retail is the second most substantial contributor to the commercial real estate market owing to the various innovative strategies adopted by retailers to compete with online shopping.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe have the most developed commercial real estate market. This is because of the numerous investment opportunities, the presence of large corporations with head offices in the region, and the availability of funds.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market in the sector with its growing infrastructure and availability of funds. India and China are predicted to witness the most growth in the real estate market in the coming years

The Middle East and Africa have also seen growing commercial activities, and are predicted to have a large contribution to the overall market growth.

Industry News

Using technology and advanced security systems is the primary strategy adopted by market leaders to get an edge over the competition.

Cloud-based mobile applications, 3D imaging, and smart sensors are some of the latest technology trends driving the commercial real estate market. IoT and mobile apps are popular in commercial buildings and are essential in improving the tenant experience.

Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has the best connectivity and sustainability in Asia. It's an eco-campus with a 250-hectare area that contains over 200 GreenMark Platinum-certified buildings. The university has even added smart building features like smart plugs, reducing energy consumption.

Another example is Ralph Lauren’s New York store, which has smart mirrors in their fitting rooms.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

