Global Small Satellite Market Analysis, Forecast, Industry Trends

Small Satellite market

The global Small Satellite market is valued at 566.05 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1909.13 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.97% during 2018-2025” — Valuates

This report presents the worldwide Small Satellite market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (history data 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Gruman

• Raytheon

• Dynetics

• Surrey Satellite Technology

• Axelspace

• Sierra Nevada

• Clyde Space

• Planet Labs

• Dauria Aerospace

• CASC

Small Satellite Breakdown Data by Type:

• Microsatellite

• Nanosatellite

Small Satellite Breakdown Data by Application:

• National Security

• Science & Environment

• Commerce

• Others

Small Satellite Production Breakdown Data by Region

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Other Regions

Small Satellite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Southeast Asia

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Central & South America

• Brazil

• Rest of Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

• Turkey

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

