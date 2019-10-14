The Global Microgrid Market is Expected To Reach 34600 Million US$ By The End Of 2025

Global Microgrid Market

Global Microgrid Market report focuses on the global Microgrid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

In 2018, the Global Microgrid Market was 11400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 34600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.9% during 2019-2025.” — Valuates

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.

North America is currently the largest microgrid market, having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity.

The region holds a nearly identical market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016 ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.

The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology. Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.

There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

In 2018, the Global Microgrid Market was 11400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 34600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14.9% during 2019-2025.

View Full Report:

Request For Sample:



Global Microgrid Market report focuses on the global Microgrid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Microgrid development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

GE

Echelon

S&C Electric Co

Siemens

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NEC

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

SGCC

Moixa

EnSync

Ampard

Green Energy Corp

Growing Energy Labs Inc

HOMER Energy

Spirae, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request For Regional Report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-19135/Global_Microgrid_Market_Size_Status_and_Forecast_2019_2025

The study objectives of Global Microgrid Market report are:

To analyze global Microgrid status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Microgrid development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Microgrid are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Similar Reports:

Global Microgrid Controller Market : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-1T53/global-microgrid-controller

Global Microgrid Technology Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-C222/global-microgrid-technology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.