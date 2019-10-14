Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices | SWOT Analysis & Forecast – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

The report published on the global artificial intelligence for edge devices discusses the current market status as well as the outlook of the various regions around the world. It focuses on the main companies in the global market while comprehensively analyzing the different end industries, countries and the product types available in the present market. The market share of the top ten players in the artificial intelligence for edge devices market is discussed as well as the business overview of the same.

The method by which any software, computers, or computer-controlled electronic devices are made to perform various tasks that would require human intelligence is called artificial intelligence for edge devices. This can be accomplished by studying how the brain reacts to various problems or more specifically the way the brain can learn, work and decide the process that has to be used to solve a particular problem. The next step in the artificial intelligence industry is to find ways by which internet of things can be combined with AI to accomplish a variety of operations.

Artificial intelligence for edge devices focuses on moving data to the device by keeping the data constrained to the device. Various reasons like bandwidth, security, cost, latency and privacy all have to be considered before switching to edge processing from the cloud processing method. Depending on the different applications that AI is used for at the present time and the various categories of devices in the world today, the number of viable alternatives for hardware options that can perform AI edge processing has increased significantly.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4190145-global-artificial-intelligence-for-edge-devices-market-2019

Market segmentation

The global artificial intelligence for edge devices market is split into different categories based on the different types of AI as well as the different applications that the industry can be used for. In 2018, the mobile phone market captured the largest share of about 61.05% of the global market.

Market split according to type: Based on the method that the data is stored it is classified into:

Hardware

Software

Market split according to application: Depending on the different industries that use AI for various applications they can be categorized into:

Automotive

Consumer and Enterprise Robotics

Drones

Head-Mounted Displays

Smart Speakers

Mobile Phones

PCs/Tablets

Security Cameras

Regional overview

The largest consumer of the AI for edge devices industry is presently the United States of America and it is expected to maintain pole position for the next few years as well. In the year 2018, the global market share of the United States was around 44.46% compared to Europe which was about 19.29%. The valuation of the global AI for edge devices market was US$1491.3 million at the end of 2018 with forecasts predicting that it will reach US$4684.3 million at the end of 2024 with an annual growth rate of 25.7% from the year 2019 to the year 2024.

Industry news

Arm, the tech company recently announced a new feature for its Armv8-M architecture, Arm Custom Instructions. In the first half of 2020, the new instructions will be applied in the Arm Cortex range of CPU’s for free to members to have existing licenses and to new license holders. This will enable designers to add specific instructions for IoT applications.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4190145-global-artificial-intelligence-for-edge-devices-market-2019

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.