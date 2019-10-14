Learning About AC Drain Line Clogged Symptoms With All Time Air Conditioning

AC Drain Line Clogged Symptoms ac drain line clogged promotion All Time Air Conditioning Logo

AC Drain Line Clogged Symptoms Checklist

Living in sunny South Florida, few things are more underappreciated than your air conditioning unit.

Day after day, it blows cool air into your home, keeping you and your family comfortable providing the indoor air quality you have grown accustomed to.

Then one day, it stops working – while the harsh Florida sun continues to superheat the outside.

It might seem like the end of the world, but it may have a simple fix. It may be just because your AC drain line is clogged. Luckily, there are a few ways that you can tell that your drain line is clogged before it causes your unit to stop entirely. Read on for a few tell-tale signs!

As your air conditioner pulls humid air out of your home, condensation collects on the evaporation unit. Moisture from the evaporation unit drips into a drain pan, and the drain pan then drains out through the drain line. Draining the pan is a regular part of air conditioning maintenance. However, if you notice the pan collecting more water, it may be a sign that something is wrong.

If you notice that your air conditioner is leaking, it might be a panic-inducing discovery. However, it might merely be a sign that your drain line is backed up. If you aren’t regularly checking your drain pan, it may overflow and leak.

However, a leak may also mean that the drain line has become damaged or disconnected. Call a professional to make sure.

When your AC drain line is clogged, that water still has to come somewhere. Usually, it drips out of the unit. But there’s no place for the water to leak out of, it might seep into the wall near the unit. If you notice that the wall is discolored or damp to the touch, it’s a good sign that your drain line is obstructed. If you discover this, act fast. If left unchecked, it may require you to replace the wall and cause the studs to rot. If it’s on an upper floor, it may damage the ceiling in the rooms beneath it.

The damp, warm environment of an improperly draining air conditioner is the ideal habitat for mildew to form. Regular air conditioning maintenance, such as cleaning the filters, can help curb mildew growth. But if the drain line becomes clogged, those things won’t prevent mold and mildew from growing.

If you notice mildew growing on or around your unit, it may be because of a clogged AC drain line.

Mildew might not be growing where you can see it through. It may be taking root deep in the heart of your AC unit.

If you notice that your house smells musty—no matter how deeply you clean—the culprit may be your air conditioning unit.

Is Your AC Drain Line Clogged?

Are you dealing with any of these symptoms? There’s a good chance that it’s because your AC drain line is clogged.

