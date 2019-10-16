CTEK & Cadex Forge Partnership, to Redefine Automotive Battery Diagnostics

CTEK & Cadex Forge Partnership

CTEK, a leading brand in battery management solutions, and Cadex Electronics a leading provider of Battery Diagnostic Solutions today announced a partnership.

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTEK Sweden AB, a leading global brand in battery management solutions, and Cadex Electronics Inc. a leading provider of Battery Diagnostic Solutions today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership. This agreement will see two technological pioneers join forces to bring a revolutionary new approach to battery testing in the automotive industry.

With a focus on OEMs and professional independent and dealership workshops, the partnership will deliver new charging, maintenance and testing solutions to give customers the most efficient, accurate and reliable battery test equipment available.

The patented 2nd generation SPECTRO™ test engine, developed by Cadex, will be right at the heart of a wide range of innovative diagnostic products. The two companies will bring their technical and market expertise together to create a family of innovative diagnostic products around this ground-breaking SPECTRO™ Technology.

Henk Lubberts, Global Director, OE at CTEK, said: “Battery testing is an area of focus for us, and we were looking for a partner with the same appetite for innovation as we have. Cadex has a proven track record of excellence in a wide range of applications where precision, quality and reliability are paramount. They are the perfect match for CTEK because they share the same core values and the same innovative approach to new technology.”

Markus Pauli, COO at Cadex added: "CTEK has unrivalled expertise in the automotive battery charging and maintenance market, and a reputation for cutting-edge products and flawless execution. In Partnership with CTEK we will be ideally set up to integrate the revolutionary SPECTRO™ technology into a suite of diagnostic products and deliver them into the automotive industry. We are excited to be partnering with CTEK to create a new standard in efficiency and accuracy for automotive battery testing.

Henk Lubberts continued “It’s very much a mutually beneficial relationship where we can share our expertise to enhance our current products. And it also gives us the opportunity to design, develop and manufacture exciting new products in existing and new markets. We are really excited about this partnership.”

CTEK is delighted to be welcoming Cadex to their booth at the AAPEX show in Las Vegas; Tuesday 5 November – Thursday 7 November, booth #2876.

ENDS



Press enquiries

CTEK

Katharine Parker

PR & External Communication Manager

Tel: +44 (0)7974 141266

E-mail: katharine.parker@ctek.com

Cadex

John Bradshaw

Marketing and Communication Manager

Tel: +1-800-565-5228,

E-mail info@cadex.com



ABOUT CTEK

- CTEK SWEDEN AB is a leading global brand in the care and maintenance of vehicle batteries. CTEK's unparalleled knowledge, and continuous investment in innovation, means they push the boundaries of research and development to bring new and unique battery charging technologies to the market.

- CTEK offers the market high-quality, reliable chargers and accessories that are effective, user friendly and, most importantly, safe (for the user, the vehicle electronics, the battery and the charger).

- CTEK’s range of E-mobility products and solutions range from individual charging stations for charging at home, to larger corporate and commercial installations with many charging stations, that require load balancing as well monitoring and payment solutions.

- With products and solutions for 6, 12 & 24V lead-acid & lithium (12V LiFePO4) as well as Electrical Vehicle batteries, CTEK products are designed and tested to deliver maximum performance in a range of different situations.

- CTEK sells over one million battery chargers each year across the globe and regularly tops independent battery charger competitive tests.

- CTEK supplies chargers to the world’s most recognized manufacturers including Audi, Bentley, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, Jaguar, Maserati, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce.

- For more information about CTEK visit www.ctek.com

ABOUT CADEX:

- For over 40 years Cadex Electronics has been empowering its partners globally in getting the most out of their mobile power applications.

- Cadex provides mobile power solutions from intelligent battery and charger designs to battery testers and lifecycle management technologies

- Cadex is at the leading edge of battery diagnostics in mobile medical, military, communication, aviation, transport, logistic and other mission critical applications.

- With Headquarters in Vancouver, Canada, a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Germany and over 100 distribution partners worldwide, we strive to set new standards for battery diagnostics and mobile power management.

- Since 2003 Cadex also authors www.BatteryUniversity.com, the #1 online educational platform for battery knowledge with up to half a million users per month.

- For more information, please visit www.cadex.com, or access our knowledge portal at www.BatteryUniversity.com

