Orange Mound to Africa Connects Black History, President Obama and Dr. Martin Luther King

Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen and Amp Elmore Celebrate Kenyan's Tom Mboya 60th

Orange Mound A Black Neighborhood in Memphis is not only the 1st Neighborhood in America built for Blacks by Blacks, First Blacks to formally connect to Africa

As the first community developed in developed in the United States to enable African-Americans to purchase land and homes, it played a groundbreaking role in driving progress at a difficult time.” — President Barack Obama Jr. July 2, 2015

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony “Amp” Elmore is a five time World Karate/Kickboxing Champion. Elmore is Memphis 1st Independent 35mm Filmmaker who lives in Memphis, Tennessee in a 99.9% Black neighborhood called “Orange Mound. The “Orange Mound to African Initiative is the American story that Connects Black History, Obama and Dr. King.25 years after 13th Amendment that freed African Americans from Slavery the 1st Neighborhood in America built for African Americans by African Americans emerged in 1890. Orange Mound today is reminiscent of the movie the “Color Purple” Where Mister told Celie you are poor, you Black and you ugly and Celie replied; I'm poor, black, I might even be ugly, but dear God, I'm here. I'm here.” After 130 years we are here however new research shows property values dropped nearly 30% in the “Orange Mound Community.” Assessor Memphis Burgess recently held an “Economic Empowerment Summit to address the declining values in Orange Mound.”Since 1972 Elmore has been an “Orange Mound Icon” jogging the streets of “Orange Mound.” He won a World Karate/Kickboxing title in 1982 and was the first to bring E.S.P.N. sports network to Memphis. Elmore traveled to Nairobi, Kenya in 1990 to premier his semi-autobiographical movie “The Contemporary Gladiator” whereas Elmore found a treasure in Kenya as to how to make the property values greater in Orange Mound. Elmore created the 1st "All African Home in America" he operated an African Import Store. Elmore want to show African leaders how they can create products for the American market. Elmore plan is called the "Safari Initiative" Safari is an acronym for "Styled African Family Application Renaissance Initiative. Elmore notes we can create the products in Africa and Memphis will be "Africa's Distribution Center. We have meetings with "First Horizon International Banking division.The office Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson is working with us as well as other legislators.In 1979 comedian Richard Pryor visited Kenya and he stopped using the “N” word. President Barack Obama Jr. visited Kenya and penned the book “Dreams of my Father.”Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen has worked closely with Elmore since he has been in elected to office in 2006. Congressman Cohen wrote a letter to President Obama dated October 15, 2019 that said; “Mr. Elmore has long envision a plan that would make Memphis a hub for cultural exchanges and trade with African Countries. Since the 1990’s he has traveled to Kenya and worked to build relationships with Kenya government officials with the focus of opening exchanges between Kenya and Memphis. Mr. Elmore met with President Daniel Arap Moi in 1992.”On Wednesday October 30, 2019 African dignitaries from Kenya will arrive in Memphis to not only honor and celebrate Memphis 200 years, the group will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and work to develop “family, culture, economics, trade, religion, education and relationships between Africa and America.” It was noted to Elmore that Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta would come to Memphis to make this relationship official. See the plan called our website https://homecomingcelebration.com/ Heading the group of Kenyans coming to Memphis is Kenya Presidential advisor professor Peter Nyong’o Governor of Kisumu County the third largest city in Kenya. Kisumu CFO Eric Orangi, Protocol Chief Bob Madanji are scheduled to come to Memphis. Added to the list is Dr. Kodek Migiro Omwancha chief executive officer Lake Region Economic Block., H.E. Hon Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya Governor of Kakamega County. H.E. James O Ongwae Governor Kisii County. The Kenya Lake Region Economic Block represents 14 Counties in Kenya. While those in Memphis may not know professor Nyong’o he is the father of academy award winner Lupita Nyong’o.In 1953 an organization was formed in America called ACOA or American committee on Africa. The groups mission was to fight for the liberation of Africa. In 1956 ACOA sponsored a 26 year old African to come from then British East Africa by the name of Tom Mboya. Tom Mboya is the most influential African to impact American culture, history and politics than any African in history. Without an Mboya there would never have been an Obama. The “Orange Mound to Africa Initiative ” notes “Orange Mound” as the 1st community in America to acknowledge the work of Tom Mboya and its significance and contribution to American culture, history and Politics. Noting that Tom Mboya is the most significant African in American history and Dr. Martin Luther King is the most African American in American history.The “Orange Mound to Africa Initiative” propose not only the Tom Mboya/Dr. Martin Luther King culture and educational center to be built in Nairobi Kenya. The “Orange Mound To Africa Initiative” is a proposal to make Memphis, Tennessee not only “Africa’s Distribution Center” in honor of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King we start from “Orange Mound” in Memphis, Tennessee to whereas Memphis, Tennessee will lead the nation in “family, culture, economics, trade, religion, education and relationships between Africa and America.Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is arranging a sister City between “Kisumu County Kenya and Shelby County.” Mayor Lee Harris campaigned on Education and Professor Nyong’o is one of Africa’s top Educators. We hope to connect Shelby County Schools with Kenyan Schools. We want to take youth to the “Barack Obama Heritage” and inspire youth.On Thursday October 31, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The Kukutana African American Cultural Museum at 1036 Firestone is hosting The Tom Mboya 50th. The Memphis public is invited to meet the dignitaries. Please join Dr. Carnita Atwater owner of the Museum as she showcase her grand African American Museum located in North Memphis in New Chicago. The "Minister Jabril Ivery and the Joy Ensemble will perform. We will also have others to perform. We are serving authentic Kenya food. $10 donation. We are asking everyone to wear African dress. Filmmaker Anthony “Amp” Elmore is producing a video that will tell the story of our honoring story that Connects Black History, Obama and Dr. King.For more Information Contact Anthony Amp Elmore 901 452-4330.

The Tom Mboya 60th Anniversary in Memphis August 2016



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.