Enegitech Introduces a New Range of Replacement Battery Tools Along with Tools Accessories

Enegitech CR2 batteries 18V Cordless Impact Wrench 18v tools replacement batteries

Enegitech offers a wide range of high-quality tools and replacement batteries at an affordable price without compromising with the quality.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enegitech, a manufacturer of high-quality professional tools, batteries, and accessories, is proud to introduce the new Replacement tool batteries for the power tools top manufacturers companies like Makita, DeWalt, Black & Decker, Craftsman, Ryobi, Worx and Lincoln along with few essential lighting accessories.

When it comes to power tools we imagine the power we need to get things done, Enegitech is a brand which made his own path and turn to be a recognized brand in the past few years. Currently, Enegitech is serving more than 100+ products, our every product set a new benchmark in terms of performance and execute last long. The brand works for the customers and the brand aims to offer premium and high-quality products to users.

Enegitech ensures to manufacture high-quality batteries that will power ideas and creativity until they become a reality. The wide range of collection of items in their online store shows how far they have gone to ensure that customers have access to revolutionary tools and power sources.

Enegitech also runs a VIP club where customers will enjoy huge discounts, half-price discounts, gifts, rewards, and free products.

Enegitech announcements included the following:

The new 18V LED batteries are part of Enegitech expanding 18V Lithium-Ion series, which offers 100+ tools and is the world’s largest cordless tool line-up powered by 18V Lithium-Ion slide-style batteries. Makita 18V Lithium-Ion batteries have the fastest charge times in their categories, so they spend more time working and less time sitting on the charger.

Enegitech replacement lithium-Ion batteries charge faster and work longer than standard lithium-ion batteries, giving users unmatched performance and productivity to take on the most demanding applications. Makita batteries have category-leading charge times: the 18V 2.0Ah reaches a full charge in only 25 minutes; 18V 3.0Ah in only 30 minutes; 18V 4.0Ah in only 40 minutes; and the 18V 5.0Ah in only 45 minutes.

The replacement batteries provide a raw power to your power tools like drill, craftsman, impact driver or any other power tools you use. These replacement batteries and battery chargers are made with high-quality materials along with proper quality test before being shipped. The Craftsman replacement battery from Enegitech offers sufficient power in replacement batteries which help your power tools to perform like a beast which as a result it performs tasks efficiently that’s why our technologies are far superior to the rest of the brands. When it comes to pricing Enegitech offers the battery at a reasonable price tag.

12V replacement batteries

It also offers a wide range of replacement batteries for your power tools which are essential for daily needs. Whether if you want to lose your car tire screw, the 12V Lincoln battery replacement is compatible with the original manufacturer Lincoln 1201. The batteries are designed to protect against some uncertain incidents like over-temperature protection, over-voltage protection, and it holds the charge for gaining a long-time performance. These batteries for power tools provide stable power to your power tools like Impact Wrench, Impact Driver, etc.

The Enegitech replacement batteries come along with 18V with a capacity of 3000mAh, which is capable to perform every task brilliantly. It is suitable for Dewalt DC9091 series cordless tools, which is 100% compatible with original manufacturer equipments and chargers, and a high capacity battery performs for longer running time. Enegitech never compromises with the quality and safety features built-in and ability to give protection against incorrect voltage, short circuit, internal overheating.

LED work light

Enegitech has also introduced the new accessory including an LED work light, outdoor power station, and many new accessories for your tools. The company is focused to manufacture innovative and durable products and our every product pass through various safety parameters to ensure safety. These LED lights are mainly used at the construction site or any working environment as per the situation. It is portable in size and it can manage easily to give the maximum focus up to 10 meters easily, these LED lights can easily be carried from one place to another.

18V Power tools & Batteries

18V power tools are one of their top-selling products in Enegitech online store. The 18V Lithium-Ion batteries are engineered for consistent power and run time in extreme temperatures, even in winter (-4°F/-20°C), and they resist self-discharge so they’re ready for use even after long periods of storage.

Enegitech is continuously working on high-resolution LED lighting technologies and further develops lighting products in pre-development projects. The aim is to increase the number of pixels in order to improve existing applications and to implement new safety and comfort functions. Enegitech team has world-class designers and engineers who are working to improve and designing the product with the fine refinement adapting the latest designs. These designs are well crafted with perfection which influences and help our customers to make the best use of it.

Enegitech replacement batteries and accessories covered by a limited 1-Year Warranty, which warrants them to be free of defects from workmanship and materials for a period of ONE from the date of original purchase. It also provides an option of 30 days refund.

About the Company

It is one of the well-known established brand in Power tools, Batteries, and other accessories and it has distribution partners in over 50 countries throughout Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe. We’re committed to creating solid products backed by friendly, responsive service to delight our customers around the world. The brand positioning strategy of the company is nature-oriented with the integration of the state-of-the-art of technology.

Enegitech are Committed to provide you with the superior price performance batteries, let our automatic production give you better quality and improved safety.

You can follow Enegitech on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest

You can also subscribe to Enegitech channel on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxdgyYaYPB_GjLqQxpofmOA

Enegitech Battery Factory Automatic Production Line



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.