ISPIRATO PRINTABLES LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION HOLIDAY CARDS

Ispirato Printables Logo. Stationery Design Happy Holidays Card by Ispirato Printables Merry - Holiday Card by Ispirato Printables

Inspired by some of the top design trends for 2019, the Very Merry Collection is a series of ten modern and trendy holiday cards personalized for your family

These cards make perfect greetings for families, new babies, newlyweds, and even wedding anniversaries for those who had a significant life event during the holiday season that the want to share.” — Daniella Chirico

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniella Chirico is spreading Holiday Cheer with Trendy Christmas Cards as she releases her new Very Merry Collection of Digital and printed Holiday Cards.

Designer Daniella Chirico is pleased to announce the release of her brand new Very Merry Collection of Holiday Cards in digital and printed formats. Inspired by some of the top design trends for 2019, the Very Merry Collection is a series of ten modern and trendy holiday cards personalized to you and your family.

This collection of trend inspired stationery was created with graphic design programs in the designers Home Studio. Each piece was personally designed by the artist herself. The Very Merry Collection is released on October 11, 2019.

Daniella Chirico is known for designing marketing for multi million dollar companies and has been sharing her passion for design since 2005. In this new collection, Daniella has created an entire line of stationery that embodies the concept of spreading the love and good cheer of the holidays with family and friends.

This collection will be exclusively sold on the designers online storefront www.ispiratoprintables.com (Etsy) where the limited edition products are scheduled to sell out by late November.

The designs in this series features a designer palette of the top trending holiday colours. From watercolour florals, to hand stamped animals and classic typography, this collection hits the mark.

The Cards are all printed on high quality Premium Matte 115lb cardstock paper that gives a solid feel to the cards and come with free white envelopes and free shipping.

The holiday cards in the Very Merry Collection are available in ten personalized designs, each with multiple colour variations, as well as vertical and horizontal orientations. In total there are 37 options for cards.

The entire collection is available digitally or printed in quantities of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 75, 100, and 125 Cards. Each card is 5”x7” Flat, with full colour double sided printing and designs.

These cards make perfect holiday greetings for families, new babies, newly engaged couples, newlyweds, and even wedding anniversaries for those who had a significant life event during the holiday season that the want to share.

The designs in the Very Merry Collection are available as digital PDF or JPG files for those who appreciate the option of printing their cards at home or through a local print shop. The digital cards also allow for an unlimited number of cards to be printed from them. These files are an excellent option for those who like to DIY and save money, and for those on a time crunch, as shipping is unnecessary for digital files.

The holiday cards in the Very Merry Collection have each been named to celebrate the theme of experiencing a very merry holiday filled with love and cheer. Some of the themed items in the collection are:

Peace - Faux gold leaf edges

Berry Christmas - Watercolor Florals

Happy Holidays - Watercolor with faux gold splatter

Merry Christmas - Hand Stamped animals

Joy, Peace, Love - Color blocking with 3 photos

Merry - Dictionary Definition Typography

Grateful, Thankful, Blessed - Plaid

Christmas Love - Faux Gold Typography

So Very Merry - Full Photo and Typography

A Merry Little Christmas - Holiday Wreath around newborn photo

The items in the Very Merry Collection range in price from $14 - $153 US. Daniella is so excited to share this new and long-awaited collection with her fans.

For more information about the Very Merry Collection or for an interview with the designer, Daniella Chirico, please write to ispiratoprintables@gmail.com. Media high-resolution photos are available upon request.

About the Designer

Daniella Chirico started designing in university while taking her Visual Arts Degree. She then pursued more design specific training at the acclaimed Sheridan College, known for its award winning students. She earned a post-graduate certificate in Interactive Multimedia. She then went on to work for a National multi million dollar company as a Senior Designer. She moved from training to marketing and has created designs seen by an audience of over 3 million on a weekly basis. She has an outstanding reputation for high quality and effective designs.

Daniella started Ispirato Printables at the end of 2016 while on maternity leave with her first daughter, as a passion. She ran the business while working full time as a Senior Designer. She is currently on her second maternity leave while launching the Very Merry Collection. Daniella is pleased to expand her reach by directing her unique design skills into the stationery industry.

Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ispiratoprintables

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ispiratoprintables

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ispiratoprints

Daniella Chirico

Ispirato Printables

ispiratoprintables@gmail.com

www.ispiratoprintables.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.