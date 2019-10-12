Boom Hits Android – Feel Your Music with Incredible 3D Surround Sound

Boom: Music Player with 3D Surround Sound and EQ

Global Delight releases its most-awaited music player app, Boom on Android OS.

UDUPI, INDIA, October 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Boom Android’ is a stunning music player app that has been outfitted with Global Delight’s patented 3D surround audio technology! The app has been gingerly pre-tuned with features that will elevate the music experience by presenting an amazingly rich and intense audio quality. Boom has been created to change the way users listen to music by delivering amazing spatialized audio on ANY headsets!

Music lovers can enjoy Boom with Spotify and Tidal. They can stream their favorite playlists to enjoy unmatched quality audio with Boom effects. That’s not all; they can enjoy 40,000+ Internet radio, podcast stations, plus all their personal music downloads that are stored on their devices, Google Drive or Dropbox. Boom brings high-quality music to the pockets so that music lovers can enjoy on the go!

Besides offering a contemporary and intuitive music player, Boom Android’s key features include:

- Magical 3D Surround Sound

Boom uses a patented technology, which implements an incredible 3D Surround Sound on even ordinary headphones, to deliver the most realistic and immersive music experience! It involves a very sophisticated sound staging algorithm to extract & spatialize audio components.

- Handcrafted Equalizer Presets

Music buffs will be delighted to know that Boom comes equipped with 28 handcrafted Equalizer Presets for all popular genres of music along with a custom equalizer where users can customize their presets based on their music taste. Because we believe - YOUR Music, YOUR Way!

- Stream Spotify and Tidal with Boom

You Requested, We Listened! Users can now stream music from Spotify and Tidal through Boom! Which means, they can now enjoy their favorite Spotify and Tidal playlists with all the Boom effects and experience unlimited music with unbeatable quality, anytime, anywhere!

- 20,000+ Radio and 20,000+ Podcast stations worldwide

Boom Android gives access to over 20,000 local and international radio stations and 20,000+ podcast stations across 120 countries! Users can tune in to their favorite stations for free, whenever and wherever they want to listen.

- Hi-Res Audio Support

Play your Hi-Res audio files in 3D. Supported formats include AIFF, FLAC, ALAC, WAV, DSF

With all these features merging in together to become a smoothly functioning app, users are assured of an out-of-the-world experience that surpasses the capabilities of any regular music player.

"With our innovative 3D Surround Sound technology, we completely transform the music listening experience on Android phones into an immersive and deep experience. It’s unique sound staging algorithm breathes new life into every nuance of your audio on headphones, making it extremely realistic," says Ram Acharya, CTO, Global Delight.

Pricing & Availability:

Boom for Android is free to download on the Google Play Store on your device; however, users can pick a subscription pack or purchase the Lifetime Pack.

Download link: https://go.onelink.me/A1rF?pid=PressRelease

Requirements: Boom Android is a Universal app that supports all Android devices with Version 5.0 and above.

About the company:

Global Delight Technologies revolutionized the world of apps with their audio, photo and video apps. Their suite of products comprises of: Boom 3D, a system-wide volume booster and equalizer with 3D surround sound for Mac; Boom for iOS, a music player app; Capto, a Screen Capture and Recording tool for Mac; Camera Plus and Camera Plus Pro, an Editor’s Choice camera app with pro-level capturing and editing features for iOS; and Vizmato, a mobile movie editing app for iOS and Android.



