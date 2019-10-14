Talented Israeli Chef brings Israel’s Foodie Culture to NYC for One Night Only

The story describes Israeli cuisine today and announces the “Epicurean Expedition to Israel,” by Israeli Chef Nir Margalith on October 20th at La Boite in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is a big debate today among the foodie culture over what is Israeli food, and if hummus and falafel in a pita were ever the answer -- it no longer applies. With influences that stem from the Middle East, Europe, the Far East and North Africa, people are trying to make sense of the creative food culture that has emerged in Israel over the last ten years. Yet more importantly, they are enjoying it to the point where food tours are the ‘à la mode’ of Israel travel.Fortunately, New Yorkers do not need to go far to experience Israeli culture and taste its exotic and eclectic dishes. On October 20, La Boîte Spice Lab at 617 West 46, will host the first-ever, “ Epicurean Expedition to Israel ,” created by Israeli Chef Nir Margalith of Puzzle Israel . Puzzle Israel will be transporting guests to Israel for three hours with the help of Israeli companies: Jaman Entertainment and Celebrations in Israel, as well as the NY-based renowned Israeli-born spice master and chef, Lior Lev Sercarz of La Boîte and Sommelier Gil Avital of Elevation Wine Partners.In the tradition of Mediterranean hosting hospitality, the evening is intended to bring guests in through the back door of an Israeli kitchen. As they enter La Boîte’s concrete-floored spice factory, they will experience a waft of exotic spices to transport them to a different location and mindset. Combined with the energetic, crazy Israeli groove of Jaman, and enhanced by Sommelier Gil Avital’s perfect wine pairings, Chef Lior Lev Sercarz will mix spices, as Puzzle Israel’s Chef Margalith and his assistant Dor Aloni create a ten-course meal of small plates with short cooking demonstrations and lots of explanation.The location is the lab of Lior Lev Sercarz, the man Fortune calls the “Spice King of New York.” Fortune writes of Sercarz that his “passion and expertise have made him the go-to-guy for many of the world’s best chefs, who frequently call upon him to concoct custom blends.” These include James Beard Award winners Ana Sortun of Cambridge’s Oleana and Michael Solomonov of Philadelphia’s Zahav, as well as Eric Ripert of New York’s Michelin-starred Le Bernardin.For this special event at La Boîte, Puzzle Israel has teamed up with Pamela Azaria of Celebrations in Israel, who plans “simchas” such as bar mitzvahs and weddings, for families that want their Jewish heritage and the beauty of Israel to be central to their milestone event. Azaria, who will oversee the dinner’s aesthetics, guests and flow, brought an entertainer that she regularly works with, Shahar Bukris of Jaman, who does spectacular, lively music, fire and light shows.For foodies that evening, the Israeli epicureans will present the complex dichotomy of the Israeli food scene. Reflecting the people of Israel whose home kitchens carry recipes and traditions from all over the world, the meal will be about tasting dishes that started out very far from each other but have come together in Israel over time.“To me, Israeli food is about the balance between the deep rich flavors of heavily spiced sauces and the use of fresh herbs on fresh meats and fish,” said Chef Margalith. “Using Chef Lior’s signature mix of spices plus peppers, tomatoes and a lot of garlic, at the NY event, we will make a Chraime. In this case it doesn’t matter if you are eating fish or chicken, because what's important is the delicious sauce you wipe clean with the bread. On the other side, we will make the fresh colorful, herbed, sweet and tasty dishes Israelis create when there’s a beautiful fish or a flavorful cut of beef.”The atmosphere is intended to create a special night where people will feel like they have experienced a culinary outing in Israel. “The idea is to draw them into our part of the world, surprise them with new tastes and sounds. There will also be plenty of time to answer any questions they might have about Israel,” explained Chef Margalith. “We hope that this unique event will entice them to visit Israel. Contact Deb@puzzleisrael.com for more information and to reserve your tickets.



