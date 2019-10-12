Worldwide Smartphone Market Share, Forecast 2018 2022

Valuates Premium Market Research Reports

This report provides an update of worldwide mobile phone market forecast for the period 2018-2022, with breakdowns by price trend and by operating system.

Global smartphone market will benefit from 5G since 2020 and the its global volume will reach about 1.9 billion units in 2022, representing a 4.1% CAGR” — Valuates

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report finds that global mobile phone market volume reached 1.96 billion units in 2017, similar to that in 2016. Although the smartphone shipments in China declined in 2017 for the first time, the global smartphone market still managed to grow at 3.4% in 2017, taking up 78.4% of the total mobile phone market. On top of that, the smartphone's global share is forecast to top 80% in 2018. The global smartphone market will benefit from 5G since 2020 and the its global volume will reach about 1.9 billion units in 2022, representing a 4.1% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for the period 2017 to 2022.

Table of Content:

• Worldwide Mobile Phone Market by Device Type, 2015-2022

• Worldwide Mobile Phone Market Share by Device Type, 2014-2022

• Worldwide Smartphone Market by Region, 2015-2022

• Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Region, 2015-2022

• Worldwide Smartphone Market by Price Point, 2015-2022

• Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Price Point, 2015-2022

• Worldwide Smartphone Market by Operating System, 2015-2022

• Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Operating System, 2015-2022

• Research Scope; Definitions

List of Topics:

The market is anticipated to expand primarily due to opportunities for smartphone penetration in the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa area in developing nations. The smartphone market is dominated by the Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific's dominant share is mainly owing to the enormous development in the acceptance of both millennial and old smartphones. Australia, China, India, and South Korea are the leading nations in Asia-Pacific that contribute to Smartphone development. These nations have an active smartphone user base throughout all ages. In addition, the appeal for high-end smartphones is growing owing to the good per-capita revenue of people of these nations. This, in turn, drives the market's turnover.

