Global Cyber Security Market Report, Segments, Industry Statistics

Cyber Security Market

Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from attack

In 2018, the global Cyber Security market size was 100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% between 2019 and 2025.” — Valuates

The cyber security industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in many country, and high-end products mainly from USA. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in USA and China. USA has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Cisco, Oracle, Dell both have perfect products. As to USA, the Cisco has become a global leader. We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. This report studies the Cyber Security market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Cyber Security market report focuses on the global top players, covered

• Risk Vision

• Safer Social

• Webroot Software

• TitanHQ

• Netikus.net

• Horangi Cyber Security

• Netwrix

• Trend Micro

• HelpSystems

• TulipControls

• Synopsys

• Avanan

• F-Secure

• Centrify

• Zartech

• Darktrace

• Akamai Technologies

• Fidelis Cybersecurity

• FourV Systems

• Symantec

• Techefix

Cyber Security Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Cyber Security Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Cyber Security Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

• SMBs

• Large Enterprises

The study objectives of Cyber Security Market report are:

• To study and forecast the market size of Cyber Security in global market.

• To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

• To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

• To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

• To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

• To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyber Security are as follows:

• History Year: 2014-2018

• Base Year: 2018

• Estimated Year: 2019

• Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

• Raw material suppliers

• Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

• Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

• Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

• Importers and exporters

• Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

• Trade associations and industry bodies

• End-use industries

Available Customizations

• Further breakdown of Cyber Security market on basis of the key contributing countries.

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

