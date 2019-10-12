Issued by Valuates

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size Is Expected To Reach 58600 Million US$ By The End Of 2025

This report focuses on the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

In 2018, the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size was 11000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 58600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27.0% during 2019-2025.”
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size was 11000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 58600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27.0% during 2019-2025.

Automotive ADAS are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector.

Parking Assist Systems is expected to lead the global ADAS market. In 2015, parking assist systems held the largest share in the market owing to the development of the partial and fully autonomous cars.


The key players covered in Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems study

Continental Ag
Delphi Automotive PLC
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
Denso Corporation
Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.
Mobileye NV
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems report are:
To analyze global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


