The Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Is Expected To Reach 12100 Million US$ By The End Of 2025

Global RPA Market

The global RPA market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 61.3% during 2019-2025.” — Valuates

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic process automation (or RPA or RPAAI) is an emerging form of business process automation technology based on the notion of software robots or artificial intelligence (AI) workers.



In traditional workflow automation tools, a software developer produces a list of actions to automate a task and interface to the back-end system using internal application programming interfaces (APIs) or dedicated scripting language. In contrast, RPA systems develop the action list by watching the user perform that task in the application's graphical user interface (GUI), and then perform the automation by repeating those tasks directly in the GUI. This can lower the barrier to use of automation in products that might not otherwise feature APIs for this purpose.

The role of technology is evolving continuously at a faster pace. The last few decades witnessed various waves of technology progression that significantly impacted business growth. Few of these technologies are now declining as businesses globally are transforming into a dynamic digital environment. However, RPA is anticipated to evolve and soar over the forecast period. The modern enterprise demand RPA technology to be fast in implementation, execution, and scaling. It alleviates human workers of their mundane and repetitive daily tasks by processing workflow much quicker and subsequently more efficiently.

