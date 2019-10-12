Global Hemp Market Worth US$ 4260 million by the end of 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 23.1% in 2019-2025

Global Hemp Market

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBAL HEMP MARKET OVERVIEW

The worldwide market for Hemp is estimated at US$ 990 million in 2018, reaching US$ 4260 million by the end of 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 23.1% in 2019-2025.

Increasing beneficial use of industrial hemp products in paper, textiles, biodegradable plastics, fuel, construction and health food is expected to provide countless growth possibilities in the years ahead.

The report classifies the hemp market based on, hemp seeds, hemp oil, hemp Protein and soft gel. Due to the increasing demand for hemp grain to acquire seed oil, the seeds segment dominates the industry with the largest share of 50.90 per cent in 2018.

FACTORS DRIVING THE MARKET

Increasing amount of chronic illnesses such as diabetes

Increased use of hempseed oil & hemp seed in multiple food applications

Increased legalization in industrial hemp cultivation



REGION WISE MARKET ANALYSIS

During the forecast period, the European region is expected to be the fastest-growing region on the industrial hemp market due to increased consumption of hemp plants as food as well as their broad use in other food products such as smoothies, yoghurt, cereals and bars. Also, it is anticipated that the growing legalization of Industrial Hemp in the European region will increase the industrial hemp market in the coming years.

Due to the rising geriatric population and growing concerns about skin diseases and UV protection that are supposed to drive the region's personal care industry demand for hemp oil, North America market is on the rise.

Asia Pacific is a quickly growing region in the production of biodegradable textiles for consumer and industrial applications due to increased fibre consumption. It is anticipated that the presence of significant provider nations including China, India, Australia and South Korea will have a beneficial effect on regional development



SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATION



The overall hemp market is classified into three sections based on product, end-user and region.



1) Segments in Global Hemp Market Based on Product

Hemp Seeds

Hemp Oil

Hemp Protein

Soft Gel Caps

2) Segments in Global Hemp Market Based on End-user

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others



3) Segments in Global Hemp Market Based on Region

United States

Canada

Mexico

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

FEATURED COMPANY

Some of the major players in the hemp market discussed in this report are,

Manitoba Harvest

CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Nutiva

Agropro

CV Sciences

Isodiol

ENDOCA

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

North American Hemp & Grain Co

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc

Hempco

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs



WHAT THE REPORT HAS TO OFFER

This study analyzes Hemp's worldwide market size in important areas such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, focusing on Hemp production. This report analyzes the top players/brands, area, type and end customer categorizes of the worldwide Hemp market. This study also looks at the worldwide market status of Hemp, competitive landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, possibilities and difficulties, marketing channels and distributors



REPORTS COVERING SPECIFIC SUBSETS OF Hemp Market



1. GLOBAL HEMP SEEDS MARKET



Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature's perfect foods - a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

In the last several years, Global market of Hemp Seeds was experienced an upward trend rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.48% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Hemp Seeds is nearly 332 M USD; the actual Sales is about 21015 MT.

The global average price of Hemp Seeds is in the increasing trend, from 15.45 USD/Kg in 2013 to 15.78 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

Global Hemp Seeds market size will increase to 550 Million US$ by 2025, from 350 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hemp Seeds.



GET MORE INFORMATION ON THIS REPORT : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-1K27/global-hemp-seeds-market-report-2019-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast



2. GLOBAL HEMP SEED OIL MARKET



Global Hemp Seed Oil Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Hemp Seed Oil industry.



The global market size of Hemp Seed Oil is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.



The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Hemp Seed Oil manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Hemp Seed Oil industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Hemp Seed Oil Industry before evaluating its feasibility.



For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Hemp Seed Oil market

* Food Grade

* Pharmaceutical Grade



For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Food

* Cosmetic

* Pharmaceutical

* Other



3. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET

3. GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET

Global Industrial Hemp Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Industrial Hemp industry.



The global market size of Industrial Hemp is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Industrial Hemp manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Industrial Hemp industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Industrial Hemp Industry before evaluating its feasibility.



For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Industrial Hemp market

* Pharmaceutical Grade

* Food Grade

* Industrial Grade

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

* Application I

* Application II

* Application III

4. GLOBAL HEMP-BASED FOODS MARKET



4. GLOBAL HEMP-BASED FOODS MARKET

Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel. Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat. Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature's perfect foods - a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

The global average price of Hemp-based Foods is experienced a fluctuate trend. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of Hemp-based Foods includes Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder and others, and the proportion of Whole Hemp Seed in 2016 is about 41%.

Hemp-based Foods can be purchased in supermarkets, convenience stores and others. The most proportion of Hemp-based Foods is distributed in supermarkets, and the proportion in 2016 is 46%.

The global Hemp-based Foods market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hemp-based Foods market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.



Market size by Product

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Market size by End User

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others



5. GLOBAL HEMP BLAST FIBER MARKET



5. GLOBAL HEMP BLAST FIBER MARKET

Global Hemp Blast Fiber Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Hemp Blast Fiber industry.



The global market size of Hemp Blast Fiber is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Hemp Blast Fiber manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Hemp Blast Fiber industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Hemp Blast Fiber Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Hemp Blast Fiber market

* High Wood Percentage

* Low Wood Percentage

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Textiles

* Composite materials

* Pulp& Paper

* Others

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Textiles

* Composite materials

* Pulp& Paper

* Others



