Global ATM Market Worth 26000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

ATM Market

This report presents the worldwide ATM market size, splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019, forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type, application.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global ATM Market Overview :



The ATM market was valued at 18100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 26000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

An automated or automatic teller machine (ATM), also known as an automated banking machine (ABM), cash machine, cashpoint, cashline or hole in the wall, is a computerized telecommunications device that enables the clients of a financial institution to perform financial transactions without the need for a cashier, human clerk or bank teller. ATMs are known by various other names including ATM machine, automated banking machine, "cash machine" and various regional variants derived from trademarks on ATM systems held by particular banks.

In recent years, the Global ATM sales markets are vary in different regions. In Europe, North America and other highly developed countries, consumption growth is slow. However, sales growth rate in China is big. And the global main suppliers of ATM is Diebold Nixdorf, NCR, GRG Banking, Hitachi, Synkey Group, Fujitsu, OKI, Nautilus Hyosung, Keba, etc. And Diebold Nixdorf is the biggest manufacturer in the world. In 2016, Diebold Nixdorf occupied for about 34.28% in the global market.

In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ATM.



This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Diebold Nixdorf

NCR

GRG Banking

Hitachi

Synkey Group

Fujitsu

OKI

Nautilus Hyosung

Keba

Other



ATM Breakdown Data by Type

On-site ATM

Off-site ATM

Other



ATM Breakdown Data by Application

Banking

Retail

Table of Contents



ATM Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



ATM Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global ATM status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key ATM manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ATM :

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of ATM market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

REPORTS COVERING SPECIFIC SUBSETS OF ATM MARKET



1. GLOBAL ATM OUTSOURCING MARKET



ATM outsourcing is business process delegation to Partner under define conditions in advance. ATM outsourcing includes following: ATM renting, HW and SW maintenance, ATM monitoring and reporting, ATM Lifecycle management. Possibility for redemption existing ATM network from the Bank and then to outsource it.

ATM outsourcing is an effect means to implement ATM centralized operation management in bank. Many foreign commercial banks as well as the domestic part of the joint-stock banks in order to take this operation means to carry out intensive operations and scientific, fine management. Through a more professional services to enhance the quality of bank ATM service and service efficiency, increase customer retention, establish a brand image, in order to win social recognition. According to the first line survey, field research and branch Forum. The banks use the ATM sourcing for the following targets.

The ATM Outsourcing market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ATM Outsourcing.

This report presents the worldwide ATM Outsourcing market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



ATM Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Type

ATM Monitoring Outsourcing

ATM Operation Outsourcing

ATM Full Outsourcing

Other Outsourcing

ATM Outsourcing Breakdown Data by Application

In-bank mode

Off-bank mode



2. GLOBAL NEXT-GEN ATM MARKET

Global Next-Gen ATM Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Next-Gen ATM industry.

The global market size of Next-Gen ATM is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.



The key insights of the report:

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Next-Gen ATM market

* Deployment

* Managed Services



For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Bank Service Agent

* Bank



3. GLOBAL CRYPTO ATM MARKET

Global Crypto ATM Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Crypto ATM industry.



The global market size of Crypto ATM is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

The key insights of the report:

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Crypto ATM market

* One Way

* Two Way



For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Banking

* Retail

* Others



4. GLOBAL BITCOIN ATMS MARKET



Global Bitcoin ATMs Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Bitcoin ATMs industry.



The global market size of Bitcoin ATMs is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

The key insights of the report:

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Bitcoin ATMs market

* Cash to bitcon

* Bitcon to cash

* Multifuntion



For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Commercial

* Personal



5. GLOBAL WHITE LABEL ATM MARKET



Global White Label ATM Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global White Label ATM industry.



The global market size of White Label ATM is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

The key insights of the report:

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of White Label ATM market

* Deployment

* Managed Services



For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Bank Service Agent

* Bank



6. GLOBAL ATM SLIDE RAILS MARKET



Global ATM Slide Rails Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global ATM Slide Rails industry.



The global market size of ATM Slide Rails is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

The key insights of the report:

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of ATM Slide Rails market

* Full Extension

* Partial Extension

* Over Extension



For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Banking

* Other



