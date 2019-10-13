Free Hickman's Family Farms Eggs with Keto Friendly Temptee Specialty Foods Meat or Pre-cooked Egg Purchase

Keto Friendly Eggs Denver Style Hot Links Protein Boosted Guacamole made with Hickman's Pre-cooked Fresh Cage Free Eggs

Customers Purchasing 4 cases of THE MANY KETO FRIENDLY Temptee Specialty Foods Products receive a Free Case of Hickman's Family Farms Eggs as a bonus

Temptee Specialty Foods has teamed with Hickman's Family Farms to offer many PRE-COOKED READY TO EAT KETO FRIENDLY PRODUCT IDEAS AND SOLUTIONS to bagel shops, salad bars, restaurants, and deli's” — Jack Lowe - President/CEO of Temptee Specialty Foods

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Temptee Specialty Foods has one of the cutting edge promotions for October 2019. Customers that purchase 4 cases of any Temptee Specialty Food items will receive a FREE CASE OF HICKMAN'S FAMILY FARMS EGGS. Temptee with headquarters in Denver Colorado produces many fully cooked ready to eat KETO FRIENDLY products that cut labor costs for every restaurant, catering company, hotel, school, deli's, senior living facility and retail service deli.Temptee also produces pre-cooked scrambled eggs and cage free pre-cooked scrambled with eggs from Hickman's Family Farms that can be served hot or cold on buffets or salad bars and also mixed with guacamole to extend the shelf life and lower the fat and food cost. The cutting edge company has helped many companies go from the ground floor to national in a very short period of time.Some of the many products products produced by Temptee include fully cooked ready to eat Denver Style Hot Links , Honey Bourbon Links, Hot Polish and Regular Polish Links, Beer Brats, All Natural Fully cooked Shredded Beef, Chorizo and Chicken. Temptee wholesales their full line of items to most foodservice distributors in the greater Colorado region.The company is USDA and FDA inspected and always has your safety in mind. Temptee is family owned and has over 50 years of experience in the food industry. Temptee Specialty Foods has teamed with Egg Promotions LLC to promote their KETO FRIENDLY PRODUCTS and get FREE HICKMAN'S FAMILY FARMS EGGS into every restaurant, catering company and deli in Colorado and surrounding states. Protein Brokers LLC , the woman owned and managed company is the National Broker for Temptee Specialty Foods. Marlene Seward the President/CEO of Protein Brokers LLC with years of banking management experience with Bank of America and ANB Bank also advises companies she does business with how to build solid banking relationships that result in a positive bottom line.



