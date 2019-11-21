Managing Electricity Gets Global Boost From Wattics Integration With Wattwatchers

Antonio Ruzzelli, CEO and Co-founder, Wattics James Clements, commercial and industrial specialist, Wattwatchers

Energy and big data analytics software meets highly interoperable metering hardware, uniting the power of real-time data with machine intelligence

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the emerging Internet of Things (IoT) era for energy data and analytics, international partnerships can be forged in the cloud without the key players ever even being in the same country.That's what Australian-based Wattwatchers and Irish company Wattics have just done.The two technology companies are partnering to help the world’s energy professionals to manage their customers’ watts better, adding extended business value propelled by real-time data and machine learning.Through a combined engineering effort, Wattics’ leading international software platform for professional energy management, and data-driven Measurement and Verification (M&V), is now integrated for Wattwatchers customers.Wattics’ customers, meanwhile, can begin deploying the Wattwatchers' user-friendly energy monitoring devices in a plug-and-play fashion to enable intelligent analysis with highly-granular energy data. This enables energy services professionals to deliver results faster and more transparently.Through the partnership, Wattics and Wattwatchers aim to capture 1% of the global market for energy management systems which is estimated to be worth in excess of USD25 billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 13.78% over the forecast period (2019 to 2024).Wattwatchers began demonstrating its ‘works with Wattics’ capabilities at the inaugural Energy Efficiency Expo * in Melbourne last month (October 23-24), part of the major annual All-Energy Australia conference and trade show, which this year drew over 10,000 visitors.For Wattwatchers, the partnership with Wattics delivers the crucial elements of a contemporary technology toolkit for highly-intelligent, enterprise-grade energy management, including: automation of complex calculations; machine-learning analytics; identification of energy-intensive appliances and sites; IPMVP-based measurement and verification of savings; operations wastage analysis; and, intelligent organisation of energy efficiency projects and tracking of their progress.Antonio Ruzzelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Wattics, said his team was excited by the collaboration with Wattwatchers, including the ease with which the integration was completed.‘Our partnership with Wattwatchers will result in hundreds of thousands of devices installed worldwide, fuelling business energy efficiency and sustainability. Wattics+Wattwatchers is now straightforward and readily accessible to usher in new, advanced-level energy management,’ said Ruzzelli.‘Through Wattics, Wattwatchers device owners have at their disposal a wealth of insight into how meter and sensor data, weather data, IoT, renewable and business data are correlated in industrial and commercial facilities. Wattics’ machine-learning technology enables Wattwatchers customers to quickly identify energy waste; save money; track savings; calculate, monitor and report on carbon emissions; and much more.’James Clements, Wattwatchers’ commercial and industrial energy management specialist and senior business development manager, has led the strategic alignment with Wattics to boost international expansion, as well as deployment with Australian energy, property and facility management professionals.‘Wattics is a great fit for Wattwatchers,’ said Clements. ‘Combined, Wattics and Wattwatchers offer a powerful tool-set for energy services professionals, underpinned by Wattwatchers' wireless monitoring technology, which is easily retrofitted to measure project performance. Wattics is strong in the United Kingdom, and the Irish and continental European markets, where Wattwatchers is certified with the CE mark for UK-Europe, and is starting to grow its market presence in the Eurozone.‘Many professionals still perform calculations in legacy spreadsheets and they are not the right tool for the large quantities of data produced by monitoring devices (one Wattwatchers device delivers up to 500,000 data points a day). It doesn’t take much for these old-style calculation tools to start buckling under the strain. By contrast, cloud-based tools are now excellent, so it’s time for energy professionals to rethink the way they work, and the customer experience they wish to deliver.’As well as complying with key European energy directives and requirements for professional service providers, Wattics is multi-language including English, Dutch, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Greek and Hungarian. Wattics also is building its presence in the Middle East and Asian regions.About Wattics: Dublin-based Wattics simplifies energy management through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Its energy analytics tools help energy professionals discover energy and cost saving opportunities that will improve business performance. Used by energy consultants, energy service companies (ESCOs), energy managers, energy suppliers, utilities, energy auditors, facility managers around the world. Whether your concerned with energy savings, energy efficiency projects, behavioural changes or certification, Wattics has a solution for a multitude of energy management needs & requirements. More information at: www.wattics.com About Wattwatchers: Wattwatchers Digital Energy is an award-winning Australian technology company focused on devices, data and communications to make behind-the-meter energy management intelligent, connected, easy to install and operate, and cost-effective. Based in Sydney, Wattwatchers develops and markets ‘IoT for energy’ hardware + firmware + software solutions to accurately monitor, analyse and control electrical circuits in real-time through the cloud. The internationally-certified Wattwatchers product suite is highly flexible, crossing over for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility use cases; and works with an expanding choice of cloud platforms, software applications and consumer interfaces. More information at: www.wattwatchers.com.au MEDIA CONTACTS:Wattics - Amy Ryan, Marketing Executive - W +353 (0) 1415 1242 M +27 (0) 82 5790 268E amy.ryan@wattics.com

