Critical Metals PLC Appoints Experienced Executive For Senior Advisory Role

Critical Metals PLC appoints former Chairman of JP Morgan Africa and former Chairman of Metals and Mining for JP Morgan as Senior Advisor to the Company.

Critical Metals PLC (LSE:none yet)

I am delighted to welcome Lloyd as a senior adviser to the Company. His proven expertise & experience in the mining industry is a huge benefit to the Company as we move towards our IPO in London.” — Russell Fryer - CEO

LONDON, ENGLAND, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Critical Metals plc (‘Critical Metals’ or the ‘Company’), a mining investment company established to target opportunities in the overlooked and under-analysed mining sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lloyd Pengilly as a senior adviser to the Company. Mr. Pengilly has held board and senior management positions at a number of leading mining companies and was a former president of QKR Corporation Limited, a private equity mining company with committed first phase capital of $720 million. He is the former Chairman of JP Morgan Africa and former Managing Director and Chairman of Metals and Mining for JP Morgan.Mr. Pengilly is a Royal School of Mines graduate and was underground manager at Anglo American’s Western Deep Mine in South Africa. With extensive deal experience in M&A, Equity and Debt financings in developed and emerging markets, Mr. Pengilly will provide valuable assistance to the Board as the Company continues to implement its strategy of identifying the investment gaps in the small-mine market, primarily in the critical metal arena, ahead of its planned IPO on the London Stock Exchange.Russell Fryer, CEO of Critical Metals commented: “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Pengilly as a senior adviser to the Company. His proven expertise and considerable experience in the mining industry will be a huge benefit to the Company as we continue to work towards our listing in London. This is an extremely exciting time for Critical Metals and its current shareholders. As a Company, we will look to transact in the mining sector shortly after completing our IPO.”For further information please visit www.criticalmetals.co.uk or contact:Russell Fryer Critical Metals PLC Tel: + 44 207 236 1177Beth Melluish St Brides Partners Tel: + 44 207 236 1177

Critical Metals PLC evaluates brown field acquisition opportunities in Africa as it moves towards an IPO in London



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.