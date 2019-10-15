A5 Welcomes Chris Waters as Vice President of Strategic Sales

Waters Will Accelerate A5's Growth and Expansion Plans

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A5, a full-service systems implementer driving Digital Transformations, welcomes Chris Waters as the Vice President Strategic Sales. This appointment is part of the company's mission to hire senior leadership to grow strategically.Mr. Waters joins A5 with over 15 years of industry and sales experience. Prior to A5, Mr. Waters had been Regional Manager of North America CPQ of Major Accounts at Oracle Corporation and will be in charge of managing and establishing sales targets that will align with A5's goals and objectives. Furthermore, he will provide oversight in strategic sales function for the company and develop strategic sales plans that will promote growth in sales and customer satisfaction.Over the past decade, Mr. Waters's sales experience has been effective, proven, and surpassed. Mr. Waters has demonstrated leadership, drive for excellence, a vision for the future with industry acumen. Mr. Waters's core strength lies in his ability to build effective teams and develop strategic plans.A5's chief executive officer Vinay Kruttiventi expressed confidence in Mr.Waters, saying, "We are pleased to add a professional with Chris Waters's experience and expertise to the A5 team. Chris brings with him leadership experience and a proven success record that will play a critical role in strengthening our sales and partner teams as well as guiding A5 through its next stages of growth."For more information, please contact Info@A5corp.com.About A5A5 specializes in systems integration and business transformation. A5 guides customers in financial services, manufacturing, high-tech, and healthcare and life sciences industry in their customer experience journey with innovative CPQ & Billing, Service, Sales, and Integration development. For more information, please visit https://www.a5corp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.