THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2019 On Monday, the House is not in session. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (8 bills) H.R. 3289 – Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4270 – PROTECT Hong Kong Act, as amended (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 543 – Recognizing Hong Kong’s bilateral relationship with the United States, condemning the interference of the People’s Republic of China in Hong Kong’s affairs, and supporting the people of Hong Kong’s right to protest, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 521 – Commending the Government of Canada for upholding the rule of law and expressing concern over actions by the Government of the People’s Republic of China in response to a request from the United States Government of Canada for the extradition of a Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., executive (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 95 – Homeless Veteran Families Act (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 2385 – To permit the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a grant program to conduct cemetery research and produce educational materials for the Veterans Legacy Program (Rep. Lamb – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 1199 – VA Website Accessibility Act of 2019 (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 2334 – To designate the Department of Veterans Affairs community based outpatient clinic in Odessa, Texas, as the ‘‘Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic” (Rep. Conaway – Veterans’ Affairs) WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes of the week expected no later than 3:00 p.m. Suspensions (14 bills) H.R. 3889 – ONDCP Technical Corrections Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Rouda – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1496 – Presidential Allowance Modernization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Hice – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1252 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 6531 Van Nuys Boulevard in Van Nuys, California, as the "Marilyn Monroe Post Office" (Rep. Cardenas – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1253 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 13507 Van Nuys Boulevard in Pacoima, California, as the "Ritchie Valens Post Office Building" (Rep. Cardenas – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1833 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 35 Tulip Avenue in Floral Park, New York, as the "Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson Post Office Building" (Rep. Rice (NY) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2151 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 7722 South Main Street in Pine Plains, New York, as the "Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon M. Kent Post Office" (Rep. Delgado – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2451 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 575 Dexter Street in Central Falls, Rhode Island, as the "Elizabeth Buffum Chace Post Office" (Rep. Cicilline – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3144 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 8520 Michigan Avenue in Whittier, California, as the "Jose Ramos Post Office Building" (Rep. Sanchez – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3152 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 456 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis, Indiana, as the "Richard G. Lugar Post Office" (Rep. Carson – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3207 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 114 Mill Street in Hookstown, Pennslvania, as the "Staff Sergeant Dylan Elchin Post Office Building", as amended (Rep. Lamb – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3314 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1750 McCulloch Boulevard North in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, as the "Lake Havasu City Combat Veterans Memorial Post Office Building" (Rep. Gosar – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3329 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 5186 Benito Street in Montclair, California, as the "Paul Eaton Post Office Building" (Rep. Torres – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1972 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 1100 West Kent Avenue in Missoula, Montana, as the "Jeannette Rankin Post Office Building" (Rep. Gianforte – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 887 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 877 East 1200 South in Orem, Utah, as the "Jerry C. Washburn Post Office Building" (Rep. Curtis – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1815 – SEC Disclosure Effectiveness Testing Act (Rep. Casten – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule) – SEC Disclosure Effectiveness Testing Act (Rep. Casten – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 3624 – Outsourcing Accountability Act of 2019 (Rep. Axne – Financial Services) (Subject to a Rule) Additional Legislative Items Are Possible