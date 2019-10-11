Hoyer Statement on Victory in the Mazars v. Trump Case

“Today’s decision is a resounding reaffirmation that no individual is above the law and all are equal before blindfolded justice. It is a victory for the supremacy of law under our democracy. President Trump may try to hide the facts from Congress and the American people, but the truth will be uncovered – and Congress will be empowered to legislate stronger ethics and disclosure laws and amend the penalties for their violation. House leadership will continue to stand by the Committee on Oversight and Reform and other committees whose Members are performing critical work to get to the bottom of the President’s conduct on behalf of the American people.”