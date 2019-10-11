Original Genesis Guitarist Anthony Phillips To Release First New Album In 7 Years “Strings Of Light” 2CD/1DVD

Anthony Phillips - Strings of Light Esoteric Recordings

Released October 25, 2019

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esoteric Antenna is pleased to announce the release of “Strings Of Light”, the beautiful new album by GENESIS founding member ANTHONY PHILLIPS.For his first new album in seven years Anthony has composed and recorded the twenty-four pieces of music on this album, which span two CDs, utilizing the many beautiful and rare guitars in his collection, all of which have made “Strings Of Light” one of the finest instrumental guitar albums of Anthony’s long and acclaimed career as a musician and composer.This set is made even more special by the inclusion of a 5.1 Surround Sound mix of album on a DVD (NTSC / Region Free). After a seven year absence of new recorded work, “Strings Of Light” is a welcome return and a fine album by a legendary musician.TRACK LISTINGDISC ONE: CD1. JOUR DE FÊTE2. DIAMOND MEADOWS3. CAPRICE IN THREE4. CASTLE RUINS5. MERMAIDS AND WINE MAIDENS6. WINTER LIGHTS7. SONG FOR ANDY8. PILGRIMAGE OF GRACE9. SKIES CRYING10. MOUSE TRIP11. RESTLESS HEART12. STILL RAINDISC TWO CD1. INTO THE VOID2. ANDEAN EXPLORER3. MYSTERY TALE4. SUNSET RIVERBANK5. TALE ENDER6. SHORELINE7. DAYS GONE BY8. CRYSTALLINE9. FLEUR-DE-LYS10. GRAND TOUR11. HOME ROAD12. LIFE STORYDISC THREE: DVD1. JOUR DE FÊTE (5.1 SURROUND MIX)2. DIAMOND MEADOWS(5.1 SURROUND MIX)3. CAPRICE IN THREE(5.1 SURROUND MIX)4. CASTLE RUINS (5.1 SURROUND MIX)5. MERMAIDS AND WINE MAIDENS(5.1 SURROUND MIX)6. WINTER LIGHTS (5.1 SURROUND MIX)7. SONG FOR ANDY (5.1 SURROUND MIX)8. PILGRIMAGE OF GRACE(5.1 SURROUND MIX)9. SKIES CRYING (5.1 SURROUND MIX)10. MOUSE TRIP (5.1 SURROUND MIX)11. RESTLESS HEART(5.1 SURROUND MIX)12. STILL RAIN (5.1 SURROUND MIX)13. INTO THE VOID (5.1 SURROUND MIX))14. ANDEAN EXPLORER(5.1 SURROUND MIX)15. MYSTERY TALE (5.1 SURROUND MIX)16. SUNSET RIVERBANK(5.1 SURROUND MIX)17. TALE ENDER (5.1 SURROUND MIX)18. SHORELINE (5.1 SURROUND MIX)19. DAYS GONE BY (5.1 SURROUND MIX)20. CRYSTALLINE (5.1 SURROUND MIX)21. FLEUR-DE-LYS (5.1 SURROUND MIX)22. GRAND TOUR (5.1 SURROUND MIX)23. HOME ROAD (5.1 SURROUND MIX)24. LIFE STORY (5.1 SURROUND MIX)NTSC REGION 0Released October 25, 2019 on Esoteric Antenna.To purchase Anthony Phillips “Strings Of Light” 2CD/1DVD Digipak Edition:Anthony Phillips official website: http://www.anthonyphillips.co.uk/ Press inquiries:



