Daruma Tech Develops New Augmented Reality App for Museum of Discovery and Science

Panther Prowl Experience at MODS

Daruma Tech works with MODS on a theatrical, technology based, science show called "Panther Prowl"

We know from previous projects that AR is an effective and impactful way to create memorable educational experiences. We look forward to working with MODS to educate visitors about Florida Panthers.” — Susan Erickson

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing its long collaboration with the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Boca-Raton-based software developer Daruma Tech is working again with MODS to create “Panther Prowl”, an augmented reality (AR) app.

The app lets museum visitors engage in a virtual scavenger hunt for images of the endangered Florida Panther hidden through the museum. When app users find and point their phones at these “targets”, they will be treated to the sight of the images coming to life on their phones: A panther sunning on a rock will appear to wake up and roar, a panther in a framed picture will appear to jump out of the frame, and more. “The integration of science theater combined with an augmented reality scavenger hunt is a very innovative way to deliver content in the Museum industry,” said MODS Vice President, Joe Cytacki.

Panther Prowl, funded by the Florida Panthers Foundation to promote their panther conservation initiatives, will be the latest app to be included in the suite of apps created for MODS under its APP-titude internship program. MODS’ APP-titude internship program, funded by the United Way of Broward County, invites teams of high school students to explore MODS’ exhibits, learn about the museum’s mission, then acquire the programming skills needed to produce mini-apps showcasing MODS exhibits. As a corporate partner in the APP-titude program, Daruma Tech tests the student projects, then organizes and incorporates them into a single container app, available for free download on iTunes and Google Play. Although Panther Prowl, is funded separately by the Florida Panthers Foundation, it will be the latest app to be built by Daruma Tech and included in the MODS’ APP-titude container app which was also built by Daruma Tech for MODS.

Like MODS’ other apps, Panther Prowl will offer museum visitors a richer and more immersive experience while enhancing their awareness and knowledge of the natural world. “The Florida Panther is one of our state’s rarest but most iconic animals, and we want to help MODS share their knowledge of about them,” said Susan Erickson of Daruma Tech. “We know from our previous projects that AR is an effective and impactful way to create memorable educational experiences, and we look forward to working with MODS to educate more visitors about Florida Panthers.”

“The management team and staff at Daruma Tech always go above and far beyond anything the Museum could have expected on projects,” said Cytacki. Daruma Tech is a privately held software design firm based in the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Research Park in Boca Raton, Florida. Its mission is to serve businesses across a range of industries with innovative software applications incorporating both cutting-edge technology and designs focused on the unique logistical and human needs of each client.

