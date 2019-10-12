ZARGES Inc. Announces the new MITRASET® Half Rack aluminum rackmount case

ZARGES Inc.'s new MITRASET Half Rack case provides the ultimate protection for 9.5″ electronics in all environments, from the desert to the arctic.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZARGES Inc. is proud to announce the latest addition to our MITRASETaluminum rackmount case family: the MITRASET Half Rack . This new case provides the ultimate protection for 9.5″ electronics in all environments, from the desert to the arctic. The precision-welded MITRASET housing is made from high-strength aluminum sheets and profiles and protects sensitive electronic equipment against extreme temperature conditions, moisture and electromagnetic interference. In addition, a specially designed anti-vibration frame cushions against mechanical shocks, impact or vibrations. The full-width MITRASET CLASSIC provides all these features for full-sized, 19″, electronics.“We have been receiving an increase in requests from major military suppliers for half-rack packaging solutions over the past year. Historically, we supplied half racks as a custom product,” said Tracy Johnson, National Sales and Marketing Manager for ZARGES Inc. “We are pleased to now provide a standard offering to reduce our customers’ time to market.”MITRASET Half Rack Features:• Supports loads up to 110 lbs. Other payloads configured by request• Available in standard depths up to 10U, custom sizes by request• Two interchangeable lids with ½ turn latches, two per lid. Optional lock available• Manufactured in accordance with IP 65 rating• EMI / RFI shielding of 60dB from 150kHz to 18GHz, additional shielding optional• Custom layout of dampening elements according to client specifications• UN Certification for transport of hazardous materials available• Stackable• Mobility solutions available• Custom options (dimensions, finishes, payload, etc.) available by requestAbout ZARGESZARGES aluminum cases are a critical element of government logistics. Our shipping and transport cases and our rackmount cases have been successfully deployed in many applications including: land and air vehicles, mobile hospitals, emergency response units, hazardous material transport, and ground communications. Programs that have strict SWaP (Space, Weight, and Power) budgets benefit from the lighter weight of aluminum and the greater usable space when compared to plastic cases. ZARGES cases have been designed to meet multiple MIL specs including MIL-STD-285 and MIL-STD 810.For over 85 years ZARGES has offered superior aluminum products, relying on engineering expertise and high quality to provide stock and custom solutions. ZARGES delivers unparalleled protective aluminum transit and rack mount cases. Our design and manufacturing methods allow for easily customized sizes, so your customers won’t have to live with a case that is too large and heavy.



