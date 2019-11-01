What is Private Duty Home Care?

SHREWSBURY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private duty home care is a subsection of the general term home care. Seniors or aging adults that don't require skilled nursing are excellent candidates for Private Duty Home care from a home health care agency.

Home care for those not requiring skilled nursing care or certified nursing assistants (CNA) are seniors or those with Alzheimer's or Dementia that want to stay independent while living in their own homes with in-home nursing services.



Seniors with chronic illnesses or those that are not able to attend to themselves are ideal candidates for private duty home care. Home healthcare and private duty home care is an option that could help your loved one and your family members. Private duty home care is usually provided by a home healthcare agency that is well trained in helping people remain independently living in their own homes. There are private caregivers that also provide the service and family members could be trained to provide home health services.

If your loved one needs private duty care or home care services to remain living in their home ship may be wondering what exactly is private duty home care?

Private duty care is a type of home care that is generally provided by home care agencies. Private duty home care provides a broad range of services that your loved one and their family members used to take care of themselves. The goal of the private duty home care provider is to help your loved one to remain living independently in their home. Some of the services provided by the private duty caregiver are outlined below.

Private duty services:

Safety - by being in the home with the senior the private duty caregiver is an essential part of providing a safety net for your loved one

Meal Preparation - helping to meet the senior's nutritional needs while providing for healthier living

Conversation and social interaction - helping to enhance happiness with older adults, helping mental health, and overall the quality of life

Grocery shopping and reading the sell-by dates on perishable items

Toileting - assisting in the bathroom and with incontinence

Medication reminders - reminding the client of when to take medicines and assisting with opening containers while reading labels

Errand services such as going to the post office, picking up prescriptions or buying a new book

Overall hygiene - bathing, oral hygiene, and regular disease prevention

Trips - taking the senior to a book club, or just for a ride to see friends

Grooming and dressing - helping to get dressed, button clothing, tying shoes

Laundry services: washing, drying, ironing, putting clothing away and replacing towels

Light housekeeping or household chores - dusting, sweeping, mopping floors, vacuuming, dusting, bathroom, kitchen organization, cleaning, organizing closets, drawers, and emptying trash cans

Providing family members with updates

Helping with mail - removing junk mail and organizing bills

Providing recreational activities like card games and board games, taking a walk, or making crafts

Safety monitoring - making sure the senior is wearing their medical alert bracelets and buttons

Transportation services - beauty shops, barbershops, doctors' appointments, and physical therapy

Respite Care or caregiver support providing family members with relief from assisting their loved ones

Care assistance - transferring and positioning services while in the bed

Mobility and activity assistance - helping the senior to maintain functional activities like exercise

Security- making sure that the senior does not let the wrong people into the home

Maintenance - making sure that the toilets or water are not left running and other home services



FAQ's

Will my insurance cover private duty home care? Many home care agencies do not accept Medicare or Medicaid nor do they accept private insurance. If your insurance covers in-home care services many agencies will request payment from a family member and supply that person with the information needed so that insurance company can reimburse the insured. Some long-term care insurance policies provide reimbursement for in-home care services but again the home care agencies may want to be paid as services are rendered.

What is respite care? A short-term break from caregiving. A home care agency will generally schedule a caregiver to relieve a family member who may be providing home care for a loved one.

What is an LPN? A licensed practical nurse.

What is a CNA? A Certified nursing assistant.

What is private pay? The senior or their family members or some other responsible party pays for the home health care.

What is palliative care? According to the National Institute of Health's Medline, the goal of palliative care is to help people with serious illnesses feel better. It prevents or treats symptoms and side effects of disease and treatment. Palliative care also treats emotional, social, practical, and spiritual problems that illnesses can bring up. When the person feels better in these areas, they have an improved quality of life.

What does quality-of-life mean? According to Oxford Dictionary, it is the standard of health, comfort, and happiness experienced by an individual.

What is Medicaid? A federal system of health insurance for those requiring financial assistance according to Oxford Dictionary

What is Medicare? A federal system of health insurance for people over 65 years of age and for certain younger people with disabilities says Oxford Dictionary

This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Wynnewood, PA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.