What is Private Duty Home Care?
SHREWSBURY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private duty home care is a subsection of the general term home care. Seniors or aging adults that don't require skilled nursing are excellent candidates for Private Duty Home care from a home health care agency.
Home care for those not requiring skilled nursing care or certified nursing assistants (CNA) are seniors or those with Alzheimer's or Dementia that want to stay independent while living in their own homes with in-home nursing services.
Seniors with chronic illnesses or those that are not able to attend to themselves are ideal candidates for private duty home care. Home healthcare and private duty home care is an option that could help your loved one and your family members. Private duty home care is usually provided by a home healthcare agency that is well trained in helping people remain independently living in their own homes. There are private caregivers that also provide the service and family members could be trained to provide home health services.
If your loved one needs private duty care or home care services to remain living in their home ship may be wondering what exactly is private duty home care?
Private duty care is a type of home care that is generally provided by home care agencies. Private duty home care provides a broad range of services that your loved one and their family members used to take care of themselves. The goal of the private duty home care provider is to help your loved one to remain living independently in their home. Some of the services provided by the private duty caregiver are outlined below.
Private duty services:
Safety - by being in the home with the senior the private duty caregiver is an essential part of providing a safety net for your loved one
Meal Preparation - helping to meet the senior's nutritional needs while providing for healthier living
Conversation and social interaction - helping to enhance happiness with older adults, helping mental health, and overall the quality of life
Grocery shopping and reading the sell-by dates on perishable items
Toileting - assisting in the bathroom and with incontinence
Medication reminders - reminding the client of when to take medicines and assisting with opening containers while reading labels
Errand services such as going to the post office, picking up prescriptions or buying a new book
Overall hygiene - bathing, oral hygiene, and regular disease prevention
Trips - taking the senior to a book club, or just for a ride to see friends
Grooming and dressing - helping to get dressed, button clothing, tying shoes
Laundry services: washing, drying, ironing, putting clothing away and replacing towels
Light housekeeping or household chores - dusting, sweeping, mopping floors, vacuuming, dusting, bathroom, kitchen organization, cleaning, organizing closets, drawers, and emptying trash cans
Providing family members with updates
Helping with mail - removing junk mail and organizing bills
Providing recreational activities like card games and board games, taking a walk, or making crafts
Safety monitoring - making sure the senior is wearing their medical alert bracelets and buttons
Transportation services - beauty shops, barbershops, doctors' appointments, and physical therapy
Respite Care or caregiver support providing family members with relief from assisting their loved ones
Care assistance - transferring and positioning services while in the bed
Mobility and activity assistance - helping the senior to maintain functional activities like exercise
Security- making sure that the senior does not let the wrong people into the home
Maintenance - making sure that the toilets or water are not left running and other home services
FAQ's
Will my insurance cover private duty home care? Many home care agencies do not accept Medicare or Medicaid nor do they accept private insurance. If your insurance covers in-home care services many agencies will request payment from a family member and supply that person with the information needed so that insurance company can reimburse the insured. Some long-term care insurance policies provide reimbursement for in-home care services but again the home care agencies may want to be paid as services are rendered.
What is respite care? A short-term break from caregiving. A home care agency will generally schedule a caregiver to relieve a family member who may be providing home care for a loved one.
What is an LPN? A licensed practical nurse.
What is a CNA? A Certified nursing assistant.
What is private pay? The senior or their family members or some other responsible party pays for the home health care.
What is palliative care? According to the National Institute of Health's Medline, the goal of palliative care is to help people with serious illnesses feel better. It prevents or treats symptoms and side effects of disease and treatment. Palliative care also treats emotional, social, practical, and spiritual problems that illnesses can bring up. When the person feels better in these areas, they have an improved quality of life.
What does quality-of-life mean? According to Oxford Dictionary, it is the standard of health, comfort, and happiness experienced by an individual.
What is Medicaid? A federal system of health insurance for those requiring financial assistance according to Oxford Dictionary
What is Medicare? A federal system of health insurance for people over 65 years of age and for certain younger people with disabilities says Oxford Dictionary
