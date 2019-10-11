All Day Alba Launches Empowered in Pink Breast and Ovarian Cancer Giveback Program

All Day Alba Empowered in Pink Ad Campaign All Day Alba Empowered in Pink Outfit All Day Alba co-founders Rachel Katzin and Brielle Mayberg Halbert

Women’s activewear brand All Day Alba invites the women of the world to feel Empowered in Pink this October in support of Bright Pink's mission.

Empowering women is the heart and soul of our mission at All Day Alba. Partnering with Bright Pink is just one of the ways our brand has aligned its mission with meaningful action.” — Rachel Katzin, co-founder All Day Alba

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s activewear brand All Day Alba invites the women of the world to feel Empowered in Pink this October. The brand designed by and for women will donate 20 percent of all “dusk” and “sunset” colored purchases made on AllDayAlba.com to help fund Bright Pink’s mission to fight breast and ovarian cancer. This third-party fundraising initiative was led by All Day Alba co-founders Rachel Katzin and Brielle Mayberg Halbert.

“Empowering women is the heart and soul of our mission at All Day Alba,” remarks Rachel Katzin, co-founder All Day Alba. “Partnering with Bright Pink is just one of the ways our brand has aligned its mission with meaningful action to empower our sisters everywhere through education and powerful tools that save lives everyday.”

Rachel knows just how important it is to detect and treat these types of cancers as early as possible. Three years ago, her sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Today, after having fought the disease with enormous courage, she is healthy and living life to the fullest. This is why the women-led brand decided to partner with Bright Pink, to help save lives by educating young women on the importance of prevention, early detection, and early treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

Bright Pink, is a national nonprofit organization focusing on the prevention of breast and ovarian cancer in women their big goal for this month is to motivate a half-million women to move beyond awareness to action and use the Assess Your Risk tool in 2019 and beyond. Bright Pink and All Day Alba aim to encourage their fans, family, and friends to assess their risk now because there is nothing more beautiful than women empowering each other.

ABOUT

All Day Alba was founded by entrepreneurs Brielle Halbert and Racel Katzin in 2019. Their shared love of fashion and fitness led them to create a brand by and for empowered women. All Day Alba’s elegant range of gym-ready apparel has been designed to enable the modern woman to move through her day in outfits that enhance and support her inner strength.. AllDayAlba.com

Bright Pink is a US national nonprofit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer. The organization's mission is to help save women's lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering them to know their risk and manage their health proactively. Bright Pink's innovative programs motivate women to prioritize prevention, help women assess their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, equip women with personalized risk-management recommendations, and empower women to manage their health proactively in partnership with a healthcare provider. Since 2007, Bright Pink has inspired more than 1.5 women to be their own best health advocates. Join us in putting Awareness in Action™ at BrightPink.org



