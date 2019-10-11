Dear Colleague: House to Vote On Financial Services Bills, Legislation to Combat Corruption and Safeguard Our Democracy During Upcoming Work Period

Dear Colleague:

I want to thank you for using the October District Work Period to continue discussing with constituents how Democrats are advancing our For The People agenda. From raising wages and addressing health care and prescription drug prices to acting on the climate crisis and working to end the epidemic of gun violence in our country, House Democrats are delivering for the American people. We will continue to demand that Senate Republicans take up and pass this legislation, and, during the upcoming work period, we will continue to make progress for the people. Next week, the House will take up two bills from the Financial Services Committee under a Rule. H.R. 1815, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Disclosure Effectiveness Testing Act, would require the SEC to ensure that disclosures made to individual investors – those who are not experts in financial products – are clear and concise. H.R. 3624, the Outsourcing Accountability Act, would hold corporations accountable for outsourcing American jobs by requiring publicly-traded companies to disclose where their jobs are located.

The week of October 21, the House will consider legislation to crack down on money laundering and shine a light on the corrosive impact of dark money from Russia and other authoritarian governments on our democracy, a serious national security threat that must be addressed. The House will vote on H.R. 2514, the Coordinating Oversight, Upgrading and Innovating Technology, and Examiner Reform (COUNTER) Act; H.R. 2513, the Corporate Transparency Act; and additional legislation to combat corruption, human rights abuses, and other malign activities. The House will also take up the Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy (SHIELD) Act to prevent foreign interference in our elections and safeguard our democracy. The week of October 28, the House will take up a number of bills to protect our public lands, including H.R. 823, the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act; H.R. 2181, the Chaco Cultural Heritage Area Protection Act; and H.R. 1373, the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act.

Last month, the House introduced the Lower Drug Costs Now Act to lower prescription drug prices for all Americans. Following hearings prior to the district work period, the committees of jurisdiction will continue to advance this bill during the work period, and it is possible that we will consider it on the Floor the week of October 28.

During the work period, it is also possible that the House will take up legislation related to Syria. Both parties are outraged by the President’s reckless and dangerous decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria and abandon our Kurdish allies. It is shameful that this President has betrayed a reliable ally, is enabling the return of ISIS, and is putting our nation and other allies, including Europe and Israel, at risk. As Turkish forces push deeper into Syria and the Kurdish death toll rises, Congress ought to respond. As the NDAA conferees continue their work, I hope they are able to reach a bipartisan agreement. Once there is an agreement and a conference report is filed, I expect to bring it to the Floor. I am also urging Senate Republicans to get their work done on appropriations bills, so that we can go to conference and responsibly fund government ahead of November 21. The House can be proud that we got our work done on time, funding 96% of government before the end of June. However, the Senate must pass its bills and work with the House to prevent a shutdown next month. Finally, I would like to thank Chairs, Members, and their staffs who are leading our efforts to get to the bottom of the President’s conduct with Ukraine. The President betrayed our nation’s trust, undermined our national security, and abused his power by encouraging foreign interference in our elections, and the American people deserve answers. We will continue to defend our democracy and uphold our oath of office.

With kindest regards, I am

Sincerely yours, STENY H. HOYER House Majority Leader