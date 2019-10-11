Defense Robotics Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Wise Guy report, most nations use the robotic defense scheme or are in the process of obtaining or constructing the technology to be integrated into military programs. These robots are used as unmanned aircraft (UAVs), unmanned group cars (UGVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). Unmanned group cars are robots moving on wheels or tracks and carrying out sentry tasks function and examining the prospective hostile place. Unmanned aerial vehicles are robots that are fundamentally controlled remotely or are automated. The use of all these robotic systems involves the same objective in battlefield circumstances to replace or supplement human beings.

As per the report, Robots are highly used to reduce the risk associated with human operators and engineering machinery in dangerous settings. The advances in robotic systems are used to replace people in extreme circumstances to conduct dangerous operations. In the years ahead, these factors are anticipated to drive the worldwide market for military robotics. Over the past few years, the nature of warfare has changed dramatically, and technology plays a significant part in constructing warfare tactics. In order to manage a broad variety of fighting activities, military robots were created. In the heavy artillery fires, robots in the army can be used as a backup and decrease the number of deaths.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Lockheed Marin Corporation

Elbit System Ltd.

Thales Group

BAE Systems Plc.

Boston Dynamics

Kongsberg Gruppen

Saab AB

Northrup Grumman Corporation

AeroVironment

Boeing Company

The robots ' elevated price is the main obstacle factor in the military robotics industry. The military robots are multi-task robots that can be programmed to accomplish a broad variety of functions. Because of this, the expenses engaged in procurement of these robots are high, requiring high maintenance, resulting in high maintenance costs. This factor functions as a restriction of the military robots ' mass acquisition for deployment at various places. The developing countries are unable to procure these robots for their use because of the high price of military robots.

Based on platform, implementation, payload, end-user and geography, the military robotics market is segmented. The military robotics market is segmented as land-based robots, airborne robots, and marine robots based on the platform. Airborne robots are most commonly used among the various platforms, followed by land-based robots and naval robots. Warfield activities, firing, capturing and monitoring images, detection of metal / mine, pick-and-place, and others are some of the main applications in the military robotics industry. Most of the military robots are used for image capture and monitoring purposes followed by metal / mine detection.

The military robotics industry is geographically classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Due to the adaptation of these robots in the U.S. defense force, North America is the biggest contributor to the military robotics industry. Due to the growing amount of technological advances and growing incidences of armed conflicts or war against terrorism, North America retained a large share of the worldwide military robotics market in 2018. In addition, the presence of significant producers and end-users of military robots is also anticipated to drive the North American military robotics market in the coming years owing to the country's threat and its involvement in the war on terrorism in nations such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq.

The military robotics market is greatly influenced by the fast rise in drone demand in the defense forces of each country. These drones are extremely useful in situational awareness, disarm bombs, assist troops on the battlefield, and also assist in search and rescue activities. In addition, military robots are programmable based on functions such as shooting surveillance, making them flexible for any kind of assignments.

