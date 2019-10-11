Geriatric Population and Mobility Impaired Patients to Emerge as the Key Factors Responsible for the Growth of Adult Diaper Market - TMR

The global adult diaper market was valued at ~US$ 9.4 Bn in 2018, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global adult diaper market is expected to witness 6% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The report states that this growth of the market is attributed to the growing geriatric population suffering from incontinence or mobility impairment. These diseases do not allow the have proper excretion to the patients as they are either bed ridden of have lost control over their excretion system. Based on the growing geriatric population and number of these diseases and conditions the demand for the diapers for adults have skyrocketed recently. As a result of the pacing demand, the global adult diaper market shall witness the projected growth from 2019 to 2027.

Tough Competition Boosts New Product Development

The global adult diapers market is highly competitive along with being predominantly fragmented in nature. This is because of the presence of the several players that controls the dynamics of the global adult diaper market. Due to this competition, the market poses several challenges to the new players that are willing to get themselves established in the global adult diapers market. However, it is this completion that is bringing new products in the market. For example, reusability of the diapers was a major challenge that the businesses were dealing with. This issue was resolved by research and development by businesses and development of reusable adult diapers.

With such developments, the players can capture a major share of the global adult diapers market and also gain a competitive edge over their rivals. Moreover, as a result of tough competition, the businesses are adopting strategies such as mergers and partnerships that is enabling them to reach to a larger number of customers and boost their profit quotient.

On the flip side, acquisition is also one of the strategies that is helping the players to achieve a sustainable future in the global adult diaper market.

Market Aims to Register US$ 15.6 Bn by the End of 2027

As per the expert analysis by the Transparency Market Research, the global adult diapers market is anticipated to bag US$ 15.6 bn by the end of 2027. This growth of the market is attributed to new product launch, escalated investments in marketing and promotion of the products, most importantly the growing demand for adult diapers by people in various countries. It is noticeable that in the previous forecast period the market stood at US$ 9.4 bn. This implies that the players dealing in global adult diapers market have a huge growth potential in coming years.

Flushable Diapers to Sweep the Competition of the Segments

Flushable diapers allow the caregivers in the healthcare industry to provide a hygienic environment to the patients. This is because, they don’t have to be kept in the trash can for and await their disposal. They can be directly flushed after the use. As a result of this, the patient can be protected from various infection that can be caused by used diapers. Also, it saves the caregiver from infections. Based on these advantages for both the patient and caregiver, the flushable diapers segment to dominate the product category of the global adult diaper market in the estimated time frame.

Europe to Dominate the Regional Front

On the basis of geography the global adult diapers market marks its presence in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. Amongst these regions, Europe is expected to account for 34% of total growth share. This dominance of the region is the result of presence of several OEMs in Germany, and the U.K. Moreover, the growing geriatric population in these countries also plays a crucial role in the growth of Europe in global adult diapers market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Adult Diaper Market (Product: Reusable Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Swim Diapers, and Others (Incontinence Pads, etc.); Style: Pad Style, Flat Style, and Pant Style; Material: Fluff Pulp, Cotton, Micro Fiber, and Non-woven Fabric; Price: Low (Below US$ 5), Medium (US$ 5 – US$ 10), and High (Above US$ 10); and Distribution Channel: Online and Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, and Specialty Stores)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027.”

The global adult diapers market is segmented on the basis of:

Product Reusable Diapers Disposable Diapers Swim Diapers Others

Style Pad Style Flat Style Pant Style

Material Fluff Pulp Cotton Micro Fiber Non–woven Fabric

Price Low (Below US$ 5) Medium (US$ 5 – US$ 10) High (Above US$ 10)

Distribution Channel Online Offline Supermarket / Hypermarket Departmental Store Specialty Store



