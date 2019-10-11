Logistics Leader GetSwift Delivers with Scylla Enterprise

Global delivery logistics platform selects ScyllaDB’s real-time NoSQL database

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today announced that GetSwift , a leading SaaS provider for last-mile delivery, is using Scylla Enterprise to power data analytics and reporting to support its customers across 6 continents, in 75 industries.



GetSwift tapped Scylla Enterprise because it significantly outperformed the major Cassandra distributions in head-to-head benchmarks, demonstrating the performance, management and scalability to meet GetSwift's worldwide data warehouses’ demands.

"We needed a world-class NoSQL database to run our ‘always-on’ data cluster technology,” said GetSwift CTO Dennis Noto. “We’re building a new analytics solution for online dispatching, and Scylla Enterprise is the only product we found with the performance and ease of use we require. We were so impressed that after finishing our reporting subsystems, we’ll look to bring the same characteristics to our high-performance OLTP operations.”

Scylla’s close-to-the-metal architecture sealed the deal. With its shared-nothing approach, lower total-cost-of-ownership and ability to self-tune, Scylla scales up to fully leverage available hardware resources, while requiring minimal administrative overhead.

“When you’re offering the smoothest last-mile delivery anywhere, you need a next-generation database at your core. It has to be fast, it has to be reliable and it has to be easy to manage. On all counts, Scylla was the best solution we tested,” said GetSwift CEO Bane Hunter.

In selecting Scylla, GetSwift joins many of the world’s most popular services — including Comcast, Yahoo! Japan , Southeast Asia’s super app Grab and India’s Ola Cabs . To learn about other Scylla users, visit scylladb.com/users or register to attend Scylla’s upcoming conference, Scylla Summit, November 5-6 in San Francisco: scylladb.com/scylla-summit-2019 .

“Scylla was purpose-built to support high-performance services like GetSwift, delivering the fastest performance, the lowest latency and the absolute minimum in maintenance and storage costs,” said ScyllaDB CEO Dor Laor.

As ScyllaDB’s premium database product, Scylla Enterprise offers the highest level of QA, scale, security and performance testing, along with client-customized hot-fixes, formal EOL policies and 24/7 support from the Scylla development team. ScyllaDB also offers Scylla Enterprise as a fully managed service, Scylla Cloud , and provides an open-source distribution.

To download Scylla Open Source or take Scylla for a 1-hour Test Drive, visit ScyllaDB.com .

About GetSwift

GetSwift is a worldwide leader in delivery management automation. From enterprise to hyper-local, businesses across dozens of industries around the globe depend on GetSwift’s SaaS platform to bring visibility, accountability, efficiency and savings to their supply chain and “Last Mile" operations. GetSwift is headquartered in New York City and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GSW). For further background, please visit GetSwift.co .

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. Fully compatible with Apache Cassandra, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X that of Cassandra. Comcast, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Grab, MediaMath, AppNexus, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com.

Media Contact

Theresa Carper

415 848 9175

scylladb-pr@firebrand.marketing



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.