Precision Products Partners with Microdrones to Become a Distributer

/EIN News/ -- Rome, NY, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rome, NY –PRECISION PRODUCTS, the leading supplier of data capture and positioning technologies to surveying and engineering professionals throughout Southern Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee, is becoming a Distributor of Microdrones.

Available immediately, Precision Products is offering Microdrones Integrated Systems that come with everything a commercial user needs to get started using drones for surveying and mapping – the UAV, the sensors, and the software and hardware. Precision Products will also help extend their Microdrones footprint by working with Precision Laser & Instrument in Ohio, West Virginia, and West Pennsylvania and Duncan Parnell in Virginia and North & South Carolina to promote drone technologies in their areas.

“We are very excited to get started and to partner with Microdrones,” says Todd Jones, Founder and CEO of Precision Products. “We have a great team with a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to enhance the Microdrones team and product lineup.”

Founded in 1993, Precision Products operates from their network of regional stores and service centers and provides comprehensive solutions to companies needing to perform accurate work with the world’s best precision tools: data collection, GPS, survey instrumentation, aerial technologies (drones), and software, along with supplies and accessories.

“Todd and his team of professionals at Precision Products have established themselves as the ‘One Stop Shop for All Your Surveying Needs,” says Chuck Dorgan, Microdrones Director of Sales, Americas. “We’re looking forward to providing successful solutions with Microdrones Integrated Systems throughout the regions that Precision Products service.”

For more information about Precision Products visit yourprecision.com.

About Microdrones

Founded in Germany in 2005, Microdrones developed the world's first commercial quadcopter and the company continues to lead the industry with their professional UAV solutions.

By pairing robust drones with cutting-edge sensors, Microdrones offers advanced turn-key solutions that make it easy for businesses to start using UAVs for surveying, mapping, construction, inspection, precision agriculture, mining, and other commercial applications. A heritage of quality German engineering, extra-long flight times, resistance to environmental challenges, and technology like direct georeferencing make Microdrones solutions exceptionally safe, efficient, and cost-effective choices for commercial users.

Microdrones serves markets around the globe. To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com.

# # #

Bret Burghdurf Microdrones 18668743566 info@microdrones.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.