Photo Friday: Grocers Visit MIT

Our Chief Information Officer (CIO) Council visited the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, better known as MIT, for its fall meeting. Attendees learned about a project MIT graduate students are working on called Open Voice, which will provide an open source standards and platform to allow retailers to embed voice into consumer and operational activities without requiring them be on a proprietary platform.



