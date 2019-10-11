The Global Photonics market size is expected to reach 846200 million US$ by the end of 2025

Global Photonics Market

In 2018, the global Photonics market size was 546700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 846200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.” — Valuates

In 2018, the global Photonics market size was 546700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 846200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

Photonics is one of the fastest growing high-tech industries in the world today. It includes optical communications (e.g., fiber optics, lasers, and infrared links), optical imaging (e.g., spy and weather satellites, night vision, holography, flat screen display, and CCD video cameras), optical data storage and optical computing (e.g., CD’s and DVD’s), optical detectors (e.g., supermarket scanners, medical optics, and nondestructive evaluation of materials), lasers (e.g., welding lasers, laser surgery, laser shows, and laser rangefinders), spectroscopy (e.g., chemical and biological detection, anti-terror detection) and quantum optics (e.g., quantum teleportation, quantum cryptography, and single-photon optics).

This report focuses on the global Photonics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Photonics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Coherent, Inc

IPG Photonics

Finisar Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics

Lumentum

II-VI Incorporated

Infinera Corporation

NeoPhotonics

Luxtera, Inc

3SP Technologies

Innolume GmbH

Genia Photonics, Inc

Redfern Integrated Optics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lasers

Waveguides

Optical Modulators

Optical Interconnects

Filters

Photo Detectors

Amplifiers

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Displays

Safety & Defense Technology

Communication

Metrology

Sensing

Medical & Healthcare

High-performance Computing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Photonics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Photonics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Photonics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

