The Global Photonics market size is expected to reach 846200 million US$ by the end of 2025
Global Photonics Market
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the global Photonics market size was 546700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 846200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.
Photonics is one of the fastest growing high-tech industries in the world today. It includes optical communications (e.g., fiber optics, lasers, and infrared links), optical imaging (e.g., spy and weather satellites, night vision, holography, flat screen display, and CCD video cameras), optical data storage and optical computing (e.g., CD’s and DVD’s), optical detectors (e.g., supermarket scanners, medical optics, and nondestructive evaluation of materials), lasers (e.g., welding lasers, laser surgery, laser shows, and laser rangefinders), spectroscopy (e.g., chemical and biological detection, anti-terror detection) and quantum optics (e.g., quantum teleportation, quantum cryptography, and single-photon optics).
The key players covered in this study
Coherent, Inc
IPG Photonics
Finisar Corporation
Hamamatsu Photonics
Lumentum
II-VI Incorporated
Infinera Corporation
NeoPhotonics
Luxtera, Inc
3SP Technologies
Innolume GmbH
Genia Photonics, Inc
Redfern Integrated Optics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lasers
Waveguides
Optical Modulators
Optical Interconnects
Filters
Photo Detectors
Amplifiers
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Displays
Safety & Defense Technology
Communication
Metrology
Sensing
Medical & Healthcare
High-performance Computing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Photonics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Photonics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Photonics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
